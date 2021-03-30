OPRF field hockey starts strong

In addition to soccer and boys ‘soccer, there are two other traditional fall sports in Illinois whose seasons have moved to spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hockey and girls’ volleyball.

While none of the sports are played after the season, the expectations of the local schools are not changing as successfully as possible in developing character in young men and women.

This week we have two teams making the transition from fall to spring, the Oak Park and River Forest High School hockey program and the Fenwick High School girls volleyball program.

OPRF hockey

Traditionally one of the United States’ best programs, the Huskies are on their way to another great start, having won four of their first five games.

We were all very excited to hear that we would get the chance to play this season, OPRF coach Kristin Wirtz said in an email. It’s definitely a unique season with six weeks and new protocols, but our team has adapted quickly.

The Huskies returned several veteran players from the 2019 season, and Wirtz said that along with playing excellent defense was the key to success this spring.

Our vision of the field has improved significantly, as has our level of game consciousness, she said. Defensively, we have a strong back line that is difficult to pass; it’s inventing block tackles at every turn and distributing the ball well.

Junior Hailey Nowak leads OPRF in scoring. Nowak, senior Emma Brandt and junior Tiala Ortega have combined for 14 of the Huskies 21 goals in the season. Senior co-captains Tao Tao Stolz and Cate Szpila provide stable leadership and play in midfield, while standout junior goalkeeper Cate Barkdoll works well with the backfield.

This chemistry was on display on March 27 when OPRF defeated conference rival Glenbard West 4-3 in a shootout. Nowak scored both regulatory goals for the Huskies. After a scoreless extra time, the game turned into a shootout, where Stolz and Szpila scored on their one-on-one tries and Barkdoll allowed just one goal to secure victory for the Huskies.

Newcomers, sophomores Lily Rose Drews and junior Leyna Fougere provide versatility and energy to the team.

There won’t be a state tournament this spring, but in order to remain one of the state’s top teams, OPRF wants to win as many games as possible. Wirtz believes her team has put in the time and work, and it will pay off this season.

This has the ingredients to be another successful campaign for the Huskies program, one with a lasting legacy and a commitment to success, something Wirtz, himself a former OPRF player, knows all about.

Almost all of our coaches on the staff are alumni, she said. They understand the legacy we believe in. Since I have been a part of this program, we have worked every year to not only develop our athletes into the best players they can be, but support them to be the best version of themselves.

Fenwick girls volleyball

Led by head coach Kathleen OLaughlin, the Friars have been one of the top Girls Catholic Athletic Conference teams in recent seasons. In 2019 Fenwick went 24-9 and won a regional title.

Despite not having a state title to play for this season, Fenwick is grateful to have been able to play a few games.

Both the coaching staff and the players were very excited to hear that a season would be played, OLaughlin said in an email. We are all very grateful to all the people who worked so hard to secure an IHSA season for our athletes.

Senior middle blocker Beau Vanderlaan, who will go to Brown University this fall, is the top player for the Friars. As a four-year-old varsity player, she brings leadership and confidence to the floor.

Beau is an exceptional player and person, said OLaughlin. She is a threat to any offense with her blocking skills and can attack at a high level from both front and rear.

Vanderlaan led Fenwick to a comeback win on March 23 against a visit to DePaul Prep. After the Rams captured the first set, the Friars rallied to take the next two 25-21 and 25-13.

Fenwick has 12 games scheduled for this short season and will play in the GCAC Red for the first time, facing major teams such as Loyola Academy, Mother McAuley and St. Ignatius. OLaughlin hopes the Friars will be able to compete at a high level while playing with a lot of energy and a lot of heart.

But if nothing else, she’s proud of how well her team has handled the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic while also learning a valuable lesson.

It taught us to be more flexible and appreciate all the little things along the way, said OLaughlin. We were excited to be back in the gym with a renewed perspective on the importance of athletics in high school.