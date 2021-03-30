Nebraska’s volleyball games against Penn State canceled; Next up is NCAA Tournament | Nebraska

The end of the Big Ten season for the Nebraska volleyball team will not take place on the field of the Devaney Sports Center.
Instead, the finality for this part of the season came in the form of an announcement on Tuesday morning that Nebraskas games against Penn State have been canceled this week due to COVID-19 affairs with the Penn State program. The Huskers would play against Penn State on Thursday and Friday.
The news was no big surprise after Penn State canceled its games against Wisconsin last week due to the virus, but Nebraska coach John Cook had kept hopes that the games would be played if Penn State stopped adding COVID cases.
Cook was told the games were eliminated on Tuesday-morning.
This isn’t happening out of the blue, Cook said. It was talked about over the weekend because Penn State has some positives, so we talked all weekend, the administrators and the trainers talked. The doctors spoke today and closed it.
Cook told the team the news in a group report. The Huskers practice on Tuesday afternoon as planned.
They’ll be dumbfounded, Cook said. But I do know they were concerned because they were concerned if Penn State is contagious and we play. This is what happened to the state of Wisconsin, Michigan and Michigan. You have a team that is contagious and infects other teams. They were concerned about how much risk we have, and we don’t want to have a breakout two weeks before the (NCAA) Tournament.
But it’s still a disappointment because Nebraska would have fans at a home game for the first time this season after the Big Ten recently allowed local health officials and every athletic department to make decisions about spectators. Nebraska would welcome approximately 2,400 spectators for each game.
And Penn State is Nebraska’s biggest rival at the conference, with games often among the best of each season. Each of the last four games in the series were five sets, with Nebraska holding a 3-1 record in those games.
This is the last week of the regular season with no time to reschedule the games.
The Huskers close the regular season at 14-2. Nebraska ranks second in the Big Ten rankings with a 87.5% win rate. Wisconsin leads the standings (11-0, 100%). The Badgers will play against Michigan twice this week and would have to lose both games before the Huskers would win the Big Ten title.
Nebraska had three of the 11 scheduled series canceled, against Northwestern (January 29-30), Wisconsin (February 26-27) and Penn State. None of the games were rescheduled and each came in front of the opponent due to COVID-19 matters.
Nebraska is now awaiting the announcement of the NCAA Tournament bracket on Sunday. Nebraska is ranked number 4 in the coaches poll and should earn one of the top six seeds.
The entire tournament will be played in Omaha from April 14th to April 24th.
