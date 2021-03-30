Deepti Sharma takes Bengal to semifinal | Cricket News





KOLKATA: India player Deepti Sharma’s all-round show helped Bengal beat Madhya Pradesh by 28 runs in the fourth quarter-final of the one-day women’s competition in Rajkot on Tuesday. Bengal will play against Railways in the second semifinal at the same location on Thursday.

Bengal did not get off to a good start after choosing to hit first to win the toss. They lost opener Mita Paul, Aparna Mondal and skipper Rumeli Dhar in quick succession and struggled 48 for 3 by 18 overs. However, Parna Paul gave Sharma some company to bring the score to 95. Sharma brought her fifty of 84 balls. Even after losing Paul, Sharma was involved in two more partnerships of 45 and 33 runs with Mamta Kisku and Richa Ghosh respectively to take the score to 173 for 6 in 41.4 overs. But once Ghosh took off for a 19-ball 22, Bengal suffered another collapse to be ejected for 205 in 48.5 overs.

Left-handed Sharma failed to hit the three-digit mark when she fell for 94 against Poonam Soni, who made 142 deliveries using 12 boundaries.

For Madhya Pradesh, Varsha, Soni and skipper Pooja Vastrakar each chose two wickets.

Sharma also got on well, claiming three for 40 in her nine overs after Madhya Pradesh’s top order never got off the ground. They stumbled from 134 to 2 to 177 all out in 47.5 overs.

Bengal’s Gouher Sultana came back with three for 22. Rukmoni Roy took two wickets.

Short scores: Bengal 205 in 48.5 overs (Deepti Sharma 94; Varsha 2/33). Madhya Pradesh 177 in 47.5 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 48; Gouher Sultana 3-22, Deepti Sharma 3-40). Bengal won by 28 points.

