The Reporter / Montgomery Media / Times Herald Boys Tennis Preview – PA Prep Live





After a year off due to COVID-19, the boys tennis season is already heating up.

Look for the usual cast of characters led by Upper Dublin, Wissahickon and North Penn.

The SOL Liberty appears to be a two-team race that pits the Cardinals and Trojans against each other with deep, talented rosters. Andy Wang, Noah Cyclich and Bradeon Urzua lead the Trojans.

With five returning seniors playing in 2019 who were SOL champions with a record of 13-2, we have a very seasoned and seasoned line-up, said Wiss coach Mark Daniels entering his 36th year.

However, Upper Dublin cannot be counted. Daniel Duan is more than capable of winning the singles tournament and with Scott Schlackman and Harrison Liu in the other singles position, there is a big game against Wissahickon.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 has had an impact on the boys tennis scene, with Archbishop Wood, Lansdale Catholic and Christopher Dock all having to cancel their seasons due to the low numbers.

The following is a capsule look at the rest of the teams.

Methactone

Head Coach: Jill Walker, 10th season

Returning Players: Jonathan Ryu, senior; Darren Brady, junior; Drew Samtmann, junior; Dylan Kuong, junior.

Top Newbies: Jeff Cooper, senior (plays number 1 singles); Zach Stevenson, first doubles play; Ethan OBrien, sophomore; Akash Suresh, freshman; Raymond Tai, freshman.

Outlook: Very excited to be back for my 10th season with the Methactone guys. I feel like we have a solid line-up to compete at a very competitive level this season. The guys seem very eager to get the season going.

North Penn

Head coach: Toby Watton

Returning Players: Jay Doscher, Ansh Sharma, Hans Perera, Andrew Brown, Alex Brown, Dan Small, Zach Small, Dave Horrell, Mahi Nuthanapati, Nikhil Madaka, Riley Stanton.

Outlook: North Penn will compete with CB South for the Liberty title. A solid core of singles players is the strength of their line-up led by Doscher and Sharma at the top.

Souderton area

Head coach: Jim ONeill

Years of coaching: First

Returning Players: Jared Archer So, Adam Borisow Sr, Devesh Bungatavala Jr, Bada Ekecs Jr ,, Owen Dougherty So, Clark Vandemater So, Josh Antill So

Top Newcomers: Stephen Butler Sr, Will Weiss Fr, Bryan Wu Fr

Season Outlook: We will be young but talented in the singles spots with two sophomores and a freshman who have never played a high school tennis match due to the lost season last year. Competitiveness and attitude are great so far. I look forward to seeing the team grow throughout the season.

Above Dublin

Head Coach: Lora Ball

Year of coaching: 10 years

Returning Players: Daniel Duan, Jongmin Kwak, Harrison Liu, Aidan Peyton, Rayner Raynor, Josh Torban, Scott Schlackman, Timothy Sheaffer

Top Newcomers: Zachary Hunter, Christopher Hong, Tommaso Seranini

Outlook: With new and returning talent, the season looks promising.

Hatboro-Horsham

Head coach: Kyle McGrath

Returning Players: Kieran Plenn, Sr.; Luke Scholsser, Sr., Ivan Kakiko, Jr.

Top newcomers: Fr. Katong Wong; Fr., Chris DSouza, Ryan Park, Fr.

Outlook: We have a very small and young roster this season. We will try to improve daily in a very tough competition.

Wissahickon

Head coach: Mark Daniels

Years of coaching: 36th year

Returning Varsity Players: Andy Wang, Bradeon Urzua, Noah Cyclich, Alex Yum, Rohan Mehta, Srikar Sunil, Danny Zappin, Richard Wang, Daniel Yun.

Top newcomers: Josh Yulsman and Vishal Sowmyan.

Outlook: With five returning seniors playing in 2019 who were SOL Champs with a record of 13-2, we have a very experienced and seasoned line-up. We should run for the title again and compete in the District 1 playoffs.

Upper Moreland

Head coach: Justin Allegra

Returning Players: Patrick White, Jake Tiernan, Jacob Nyholm, Evan Dippre and Brendan Moran.

Germantown Academy

Head coach: Lupe Prince

Year of coaching: 5 years

Returning Players: Jason Wang, Jr .; Dylan Jeck, Jr .; Kwabena Ampomah, Jr .; Sam Fortunato, Sr.

Top Newcomers: Armon Meinstein, Fr .; Max Baer, ​​Fr .; Cory Miller, Jr .; Luca Diem, Jr .; Chase Goldoor, Fr .; Thomas DiChiara, Sr.

Outlook: the team is fairly new and young. There is great camaraderie between all players. The captains have very good leadership and are doing well. We are all happy to be able to play this season. I feel very optimistic and I am sure that the players will be able to do everything on their part to get the best possible results.

La Salle College

Head coach: Gerard Brett

Years of coaching: 10

Returning Players: Jordan Paris, Julian Paris, James Giordano, Matt Sasso

Top newcomers: N / A

Season outlook: La Salle looks set to conquer its 14th consecutive PCL Championship. The team has won the Philadelphia District 12 title nine of the past ten years and has made it to the PIAA State Playoffs 9 of the past 10 years.







