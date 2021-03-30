Hill-Murray boy hockey seeks restraining order against high school competition – Twin Cities

The Hill-Murrays boys’ hockey team is going to court to guarantee that the Pioneers will play in this week’s state tournament.

A lawsuit on behalf of nine Hill-Murray senior players was filed Tuesday in Washington County. It is seeking a temporary restraining order against the Minnesota State High School League. The Pioneers are at risk of being disqualified from the tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test from a recent opponent, according to the lawsuit.

“It is now in the hands of the jury, and we understand he can rule as soon as possible,” said Bob Kaufman, whose son is a junior on the team.

Hill-Murray, the defending Class 2A state champion, will play Wayzata in a quarterfinal at the Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday at 11am.

Under the MSHSL COVID-19 guidelines, the Pioneers cannot be allowed to play until Thursday at the earliest, a full week after close contact with a team that has recorded positive tests. According to the lawsuit, Wayzata Hill-Murray’s quarter-finals opponent agreed to play the quarter-finals on Thursday if necessary.

The League does not comment on ongoing, imminent or alleged legal action, the MSHSL said in a statement.

A phone call to attorney Beau D. McGraw, who filed the charges, was not immediately answered.

The Department of Health’s sports quarantine guidelines recommend 14 days as the safest because it provides the best protection against the spread of viruses that cause COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2. Other options are 10 days without testing and 7 days with a PCR negative test (no antigen test or antibody / blood test) if the test was on day five after exposure or later.

These recommendations are in line with those of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention

“The way these children are treated is criminal,” said Kaufman. ‘You can go to Mall of America and be elbow to elbow with people. We are tired of inequality. These children are at low risk. ”

The lawsuit contains an affidavit from NHL scout Fred Bandel and former North Stars player Neal Broten.

Bandel, who, according to his statement, has worked for the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers, said the state tournament is an extremely important evaluation period for players and that without court intervention, these high school boys falsely have a chance … trained and dreamed about life.

Broten, who played in the NHL for 16 years and was a member of the gold medal-winning Miracle on Ice team at the 1980 Olympics, testified that playing in the Minnesota state tournament is the fondest memory of his career, with the exception of the Playing Pioneers on Wednesday would be unjust.

I can’t think of a worse way for some to end their hockey careers, he said in his affidavit.

Hermantown was to start playing in the Class A state tournament on Tuesday with a mostly junior varsity team. Any player who has been on the ice for more than one minute in the team section final win must complete the match due to a positive test recorded by their opponent Virginia / Mountain Iron-Buhl.

Earlier this month, a Mankato West student was taken out of Class 1A at the last minute, Section 1 boys swim together for contact tracking and missed the state meeting, his relay team advanced with a deputy during his 14-day quarantine period.

Last week, the Minnesota Department of Health identified growing clusters of the more contagious B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant and described the youth as the vanguard of the wave.

On Tuesday, the state said variants from Brazil, South Africa and the United Kingdom are driving up the number of new cases in Minnesota. MDH reported 1,278 coronavirus infections Tuesday, up from 870 on March 23, but well below its state-high of more than 7,800 in mid-November.