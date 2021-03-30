Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, and Purdue earn Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Awards





ROSEMONT, Ill. The Big Ten Conference announced the 2021 Big Ten Mens Swimmer, Diver, Swimming Coach and Diving Coach of the Year awards as voted by the conference coaches Indonesian Andrew Capobianco was awarded Diver of the Year, Michigans Mike Bottom was honored as swimming coach of the year, Minnesota Max McHugh earned Swimmer of the Year and Purdues Adam Soldati was named Dive Coach of the Year. The Big Ten Conference announced the 2021 Big Ten Mens Swimmer, Diver, Swimming Coach and Diving Coach of the Year awards as voted by the conference coachesIndonesianwas awarded Diver of the Year, Michiganswas honored as swimming coach of the year, Minnesotaearned Swimmer of the Year and Purdueswas named Dive Coach of the Year. McHugh earned unanimous acclaim for Swimmer of the Year after earning gold in the 100-yard breaststroke (50.18) and 200-yard breaststroke (1: 49.02) at the NCAA Championships. With his 50.18 time in the 100-yard breaststroke on Friday night, McHugh earned the first NCAA men’s individual swimming title in Minnesota in 57 years (Walt Richardson, 1967 100-yard butterfly) and took a Minnesota best in the event. The junior set pool records at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in both events, becoming the first swimmer in Minnesota history to win two NCAA titles. McHugh also swept the breaststroke events at the 2021 Big Ten Swimming Championships, finishing the 100-yard breaststroke in 50.59 and the 200-yard breaststroke in 1: 50.93. The resident of Sturgeon Bay, Wis., Set a new Big Ten Championships measurement record in the 100-yard breaststroke prelims by touching in 50.19. Capobianco was unanimously voted Diver of the Year after winning the 3-meter event (505.20) at the NCAA Championships for the second time in his career. He became only the second Hoosier in men’s programming history to defend their title (Jim Henry, 1969-70). The junior finished first at the Big Ten Diving Championships on the 1-meter board with 437.35 points and fourth on the 3-meter board with 414.80 points, earning him the Co-Diver of the Championships award. Bottom earned the Big Ten Swimming Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season after the Wolverines won their second conference title in as many years. Bottom received the Big Ten Mens Swimming Coach of the Year award for the seventh time in his career and the second since earning five consecutive awards from 2011-15. Michigan earned its 42nd Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships title under the guidance of Bottoms in 2021, as the Wolverines won three Big Ten individual or relay titles, set 49 new career records, and made 11 swimmers the very best top performer list. Michigan and Bottom closed their season 12th at the NCAA Championships with four All-Americans. Soldati earns his seventh Big Ten Mens Diving Coach of the Year title (2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015, 2017, 2021). Soldati claims the award after helping Brandon Loschiavo and Ben Bramley finish first and second respectively on the platform dive at the NCAA Championships. Added to the All-American count, Greg Duncan finished fifth in the 3-meter. Soldati guided the duo of Loschaivo and Bramley at the Big Ten Diving Championships as they finished first and third on the platform and Loschaivo took 23 more points with seventh place in the 3 meters. Swimmer of the year Max McHugh, Jr., Minnesota * Diver of the year Andrew Capobianco, Jr., Indiana * Swim coach of the year Mike Bottom, Michigan Dive coach of the year Adam Soldati, Purdue * Unanimous







