Exclusive: Saudi Arabia’s game-changing plans for cricket in the kingdom

RIYADH: Cricket will take a giant leap across Saudi Arabia with the ruling body for games in the Kingdomset to introduce a series of competitions and programs that will encourage the nation’s youth to become one of the world’s oldest and most popular sports.

For years, even decades, cricket in Saudi Arabia was a game played almost exclusively by expatriate communities from South Asian countries.

But things will soon change.

Today, the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF), founded in 2020, has established a series of major programs aimed at promoting the game among Saudis and expatriates in the Kingdom.

Above all, long-term plans have been put in place to ensure that Saudi Arabian national teams can compete with the world’s best in the future.

With Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al Saud as chairman, the federation is now the sole body responsible for all cricket-related matters in the Kingdom. After a year of major disruptions to all sports activities, cricket is ready for a fresh start.

We were out of luck because of the COVID19 outbreak last year, the chairman of the SACF told Arab News. We started in August after the situation improved, and since then we have been very busy setting up many programs, with several deals and MoUs signed with the governmental, semi-governmental and nongovernmental entities.

Those steps will be game changers in raising the profile of crickets among Saudis and expats alike.

We have signed a deal with the Sports for All Federation (SFA) to launch 4 programs and we have started the National Cricket Championship, said Prince Saud. It is the largest ever cricket tournament in Saudi Arabia’s history. We have more than 7,000 players and 360 teams taking part in the mega competition, which is played on more than a hundred courts in 11 cities across the Kingdom.

The production of this match brought competitive cricket action to Riyadh, Dammam, Jubail, Jeddah, Medina, Yanbu, Tabuk, Abha, Jazan, Qassim and Najran.

The first week of the National Cricket Championship saw 107 matches between 214 teams, while the second week saw 85 matches between 170 teams. In the third week, 113 games were played between 226 teams, the fourth and final week of action on match days, completed on March 26, witnessed a new record of 144 games between 288 teams and 5,085 players.

Crucially, other community-level initiatives have been set up.

We have three other programs, Prince Saud added. There will be a corporate cricket tournament in October and November, we have a cricket competition for foreign workers and we have introduced a social cricket program in several cities. We plan to have 20,000 participants in these programs year-round by 2021.

These programs are part of Kingdoms’ mission to promote a healthy and active lifestyle as part of the Saudi Vision 2030s Quality of Life program, with the SACF, supported by the Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee , has the mandate to increase physical activity by 40 percent. in the next ten years.

Prince Saud is keen to lure Saudi youth into cricket through more school activities and community programs.

One of our biggest plans is to have a good infrastructure for the game, as we don’t have it today, Prince Saud said. We plan to have cricket academies, more grounds, better facilities with entertainment and other services around them to attract both Saudi and foreign youth to the game.

One of our biggest goals is to provide a better quality of life to expats who work here. We have about eight million people from Asian countries where cricket is the most popular game, places like India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, he added.



Prince Saud said the SACF programs are part of Kingdoms’ mission to promote a healthy and active lifestyle under the Saudi Vision 2030s Quality of Life program. (A picture)

The chairman also revealed that the SACF was one of the first federations to be invited to attend the new city of NEOM, where cricket facilities are planned for nearly 35,000 people working there.

While cricket has long been played among the country’s South Asian communities, with several local competitions set up over the decades, a higher degree of coordination with the federation can now be expected, with Prince Saud revealing that the SACF is planning programs involving embassies and companies are involved. which have a significant number of employees participating in domestic cricket matches.

However, the SACF’s plans go far beyond community-level participation. Ultimately, the goal is to assemble competitive Saudi Arabian national teams.

We are currently 28th out of 105 countries in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 global ranking, which is good, said Prince Saud. We joined the ICC in 2003 and worked our way up to this rank. Now we sign up with qualified coaches and advisors to become an even better team.

The coronavirus crisis may have shut down all sports activities for a year, but Prince Saud insists things will change once the sense of normalcy returns.

Due to the pandemic, schools were closed and running classes online, but once the situation improves and schools reopen, we will have a full schedule of inter-school tournaments across the kingdom, as well as international participation, he said.

The right people will be hired and trusted to move the game forward.

We are in talks with coaches and legends of the game, and we will get them to qualify and improve in domestic cricket and national level aid, said Prince Saud.

The long-term goal is for Saudi Arabian cricket teams to compete professionally in regional and international competitions, as well as to attract some of the world’s best cricketers to the Kingdom.

We plan to have some games within the GCC, said Prince Saud. Due to pandemic, we may only have one or two leagues to play abroad, but once we build a solid infrastructure in the Kingdom, we will try to organize major tournaments and competitions from franchises of other major leagues.

Such long-term thinking will no doubt play a significant role in increasing the popularity of crickets among a new demographic in Saudi Arabia, and will continue to engage the games’ established audiences as well.

The message from the SACF is clear; cricket is open for business and everyone is welcome.