Positional Battles to Watch in Temple Football Spring Practice – The Temple News

Temple University Football added nine transfers this low season to replace the 17 players who left Temple after the 2020 season ended.

Ten starters or key contributors to the team were part of the transfers, meaning there will be plenty of competition for starting places when the team starts spring practice on April 5th.

Here’s a breakdown of three positional fights for fans to watch out for during spring practice.

Quarterback

Temple is to replace former starting quarterback Anthony Russo, who transferred to Michigan State University on December 16, 2020.

The two best competitors are Redshirt sophomore Re-al Mitchell and freshman DWan Mathis because they have the most playing experience.

Mitchell is the sitting quarterback and is already familiar with Temples playbook. He transferred from Iowa State University in the summer of 2020 and played in three games for Temple last season when he threw for 238 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Mitchell also ran 114 yards on 34 tries.

Mathis moved from the University of Georgia to Temple on December 14, 2020. He started the 2020 season as the Bulldogs as a quarterback against the University of Arkansas.

Mathis was benched against Arkansas and had few chances to play for the rest of the season. He played in four games, registering 89 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Mathis was a four-star recruit who came from Oak Park High School in Oak Park, Michigan.

Cornerback

Temple lost two contributors in his corner room when Christian Braswell and Linwood Crump announced their intention to switch after the 2020 season. Braswell hasn’t announced a destination yet, while Crump is attending Colorado State University.

Temple welcomes two transfers: junior Keyshawn Paul, who transferred from the University of Connecticut, and Cameron Ruiz, who transferred from Northwestern University and the team will gain previous starting experience.

Paul last played in 2019 as the Huskies canceled their 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, he played in all 12 games for the Huskies, recording 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one interception. On November 30, 2019, Paul played against the Owls and recorded three tackles and one pass break-up.

Ruiz spent his last four seasons at Northwestern University, playing a total of 32 games. He had his best season in 2019 when he recorded 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, seven pass break-ups and one interception, all highlights of his career.

In 2020, Ruiz recorded 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two pass break-ups, and helped the Wildcats defense allow the fewest points per game in the Big Ten Conference that year.

With experience in a strong conference like the Big Ten, Ruiz should have an advantage competing for Braswells and Crumps spots this spring.

Graduate student Freddie Johnson returned to the team this season by taking advantage of his extra year of being eligible for players due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson played in four games last season, recording 13 tackles and defending one pass. His knowledge of the defensive schedule makes him a competitor for starting cornerbacks this season.

Defensive approach

The Owls lost two contributors on their domestic line of defense when Ifeanyi Maijeh and Khris Banks transferred to Rutgers University and Boston College respectively, while former starter Daniel Archibong declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Temple recruited two defensive tackles from the University of North Carolina this offseason with redshirt sophomore Lancine Turay and redshirt junior Xach Gill.

In his career with the Tar Heels, Gill recorded 17 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, while Turay barely played but made his collegiate debut in 2019 against Mercer University.

The Owls also have senior Kevin Robertson returning this season after playing in a rotating role in six games last season.

With the Owls losing three players in defensive tackles, chances are these three players will see the field in the coming season.