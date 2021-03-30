Lisa Haley from Canada has been named NWHL’s senior vice president of hockey operations

Lisa Haley’s burgeoning portfolio now includes the position of senior vice president of operations for the National Women’s Hockey League. The 47-year-old from Westville, NS

The 47-year-old from Westville, NS, is already the head coach of both the Ryerson University women’s hockey team and the Hungarian team competing in the May Women’s World Cup in Nova Scotia.

The six-team NWHL completed its sixth season on Saturday when host Boston Pride hoisted the Isobel Cup.

The league hired Haley to oversee multiple league operations, including design, player development, and relationships with other hockey entities.

“How I see it all fit together is clear that you tap all 24 hours of the day,” Haley told The Canadian Press.

“I think this role at the NWHL is one that I think I can rely a lot on my past experiences. The work will not be easy, but it will be familiar, in terms of the hockey activities alone, and that is something. I do it for most of my professional life. “

Haley, who is in Cobourg, Ont. Lives, was assistant coach of Canadian women’s teams that won Olympic gold in 2014 and a world championship in 2012.

She has coached U Sports women’s hockey for over 20 years, first with the Saint Mary’s Huskies at the Atlantic University Sport conference and then the Rams for the last decade in Toronto.

The NWHL, which reportedly pays annual player salaries up to US $ 15,000, expanded to Canada last year with the Toronto Six. The league has not yet confirmed any reports of further expansion into Montreal.

The Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Minnesota Whitecaps, and Metropolitan Riveters (New Jersey) are the US clubs of the league.

However, the NWHL’s reach in Canada continues with the addition of Haley to its front office.

“Lisa Haley has built an impressive hockey career as a coach and leader in player development in Canada,” NWHL interim commissioner Ty Tumminia told The Canadian Press in an email.

“Her relationships with stakeholders at both amateur and professional levels will help drive the continued growth of the NWHL and women’s hockey.”

Haley will not speculate on what her hiring means for the NWHL’s relationship with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association (PWHPA).

PWHPA players, including the stars of the Canadian and US national teams, refuse to play in the NWHL because they are looking for a league where they can play hockey for a living and that provides the competitive support that the men’s professional leagues have.

Hockey Hall of Famer and four-time Olympic gold medalist Jayna Hefford is the face of the PWHPA.

She and Haley are in a relationship because Haley coached her on the Canadian women’s team.

“I know Jayna Hefford well,” said Haley. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for her. She has every intention of creating a viable professional hockey league for women as well.

Whether that brings these two entities together or not remains to be seen and that is something that I cannot control.

“I’m passionate about having a professional league and I’m willing to be a part of what the conversation needs to be for that to happen.”

Tumminia told CP in the email “we want everyone involved in women’s hockey to work together to move the sport forward.”

The Rams’ 2020-21 season was swept away by the COVID-19 pandemic, Haley had time between trips to Hungary to join the Toronto Six as Digit Murphy’s assistant coach for a shortened season.

The NWHL attempted to hold a shortened season and the Isobel Cup playoffs in Lake Placid, New York in late January and early February.

The competition stopped the season on the eve of the semi-finals because several people tested positive for the corona virus. The Isobel Cup was completed in Boston on Friday and Saturday.

Conversations with Tumminia in Lake Placid led to Haley’s hiring.

“I had a lot to say to Ty about how the tournament was going and some aspects of the operational side, and I only had a few questions,” said Haley.

“We both agreed that we wanted to wrap up that conversation. She contacted me shortly after and told me what kind of knowledge I could bring and what the role might look like in the competition.”

Tumminia, a former executive and owner of minor league baseball, took over the position of interim commissioner from NWHL founder Dani Rylan Kearney last year.

“In my conversations with Lisa, it didn’t take long for me to understand and appreciate how passionate she is about the women’s game and her motivation to strengthen and grow the NWHL,” said Tumminia.

“Her in-depth knowledge in sports and in particular with player development and scouting is an area that I appreciate given my own experiences in baseball.

“We talked about how we can grow those areas in our league and improve our player version and free agency process.”

Haley was not behind the Six bench with Murphy last Friday, when Toronto fell 6-2 to Pride in the semi-final.

Haley planned to fly directly from Budapest to Boston after a women’s team camp, but found that US travel restrictions will not allow travelers from Hungary to enter the country.

Instead, she went home to Ontario to observe the fourteen-day quarantine imposed by the Canadian government.

