Stanford vs. Louisville: Time, Preview, for the 2021 Elite Eight Showdown

The No. 1 seed Stanford and No. 2 Louisville general will meet tonight at the Alamodome in San Antonio with a 2021 Final Four berth on the line. The Elite Eight game tips 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The match between Stanford and Louisville follows No. 1 South Carolina and No. 6 Texas, playing at 7 p.m.The winners will meet in the Final Four tonight to join UConn and Arizona, who advance with wins on Monday-evening.

Here are tonight’s games and the rest of the 2021 women’s tournament schedule. Tapping or clicking any link will open the live scoreboard.

Stanford vs. Louisville: History and Preview

Stanford and Louisville met exactly once. That was in March 2018, when Louisville eliminated the Cardinal from the NCAA tournament at the Sweet 16, 86-59, at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

This time, these two programs have different squads with new senior leadership in Louisville’s Dana Evans and Stanford’s Kiana Williams, both freshmen in the 2018 squads. Evans and Williams are the leading scorers in their respective teams and will aim to continue their senior campaign to the Final Four.

Both squads have balanced scoring attacks, but will look to the seniors to get the attack going. Louisville’s defense was elite, the team holding opponents to 46 points per game and 29.5 percent through three NCAA tournament games leading the tournament. The Cardinals will have a tough job slowing down Cameron Brink, Haley Jones and Fran Belibi.

I think we’re playing our best defense now, I think it’s starting to come together Dana Evans from Louisville said, according to the AP. “We could help each other, get into passing lanes, put pressure on the ball. We know you can’t make many mistakes at this time of year.”

Louisville will rely heavily on Evans, the goalscorer, who tied her career-high with 29 points against Oregon for the fourth time this season. Her 29 points are ranked fourth in program history by a card in the NCAA tournament.

Stanford shot past the arch with a record 43 3-pointers over three NCAA tournament games, and is in sight of the record for the most 3-pointers in an entire tournament (54). Kiana Williams is leading the charge and Stanford is 19-0 if she hits at least two 3-pointers in a match.

ESPN’s Holly Rowe reported that Stanford is running a team table tennis tournament during the tournament. Stanford coach Tara Vanderveer was asked on Sunday about the importance of doing things as a team.

“I think it’s very important,” she said. “If you’re here for two weeks and you hope to be here for three weeks, you can’t just get locked up in your hotel room, just eat hotel food … As for the ping pong, from the staff, both [assistant coach Kate Paye] and I was knocked out … [Ashten Prechtel] has a bad backhand; she knocked me out. It was fun … And our team enjoyed being here, being together. I think part of the reason we play well is that they want to keep playing with each other. And so we just want to stay another week. “

Stanford has been 5-2 in the Elite Eight since 2010 and looks set to reach the Final Four for the seventh time as the No. 1 seed. This is the Cardinals’ third consecutive Elite Eight appearance (out of six in total) and they hope to make their fourth Final Four appearance. They will have to overcome a little history. The Cardinals are 3-6 overall against No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament.