3 Underrated Florida Gators Participating in Wednesday’s Pro Day

Everyone knows the former Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask, or possibly a tight end of the generation Kyle Pitts and receiver Kadarius Toney, but there are some players that are overlooked during the design process.

On Wednesday, Florida will host the Pro Day pre-draft NFL showcase to give scouts a close-up-and-personal look at some of the top prospects in this year’s upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. Click here for a full list of the participants and some background information.

Three players that may deserve more attention from the Florida program include security Shawn Davis, defensive equipment Kyree Campbell and offensive equipment Stone Forsythe

All three players finished their tenure in Florida at a high level.

Shawn Davis, security

While Davis isn’t a highly regarded security prospect this year, he has shown a lot of prowess during his Florida tenure. In four years on the schedule, Davis accounted for 123 tackles (76 solos), 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and 10 pass-breakups. He was a starter for his last three years, playing in 32 games in total.

Davis has enough toughness, instincts and reach to play to the next level. While he doesn’t necessarily have the physical attributes to light up a draft room listed at four feet high at the Senior Bowl, he has enough upstairs to get the job done and the physicality necessary for the safety position in the NFL.

Although Davis missed several games last season due to an injury, he was able to supply the Florida underling with enough to make up for the shortcomings at times. He played the role of the team leader at the back, something that will have to replace Florida in the future.

He has a knack for finding football and has earned all five interceptions in his career over the past two seasons (3 in 2019, 2 in 2020). On Wednesday’s pro day, it will be important for him to show some of his athleticism to see where he is in a weaker safety class than usual.

Kyree Campbell, defensive tackle

Campbell was the rock for the Florida Gators defense line in 2020. He would miss the first three weeks of the season last year for unknown reasons before returning, allowing Florida to perform at the highest level along the defensive front.

In his four-year career with Florida, Campbell accounted for 112 tackles (31 solos), five sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. His role in the Florida defense line was to eat blockers. Weighing in at 1.85 yards, 295 pounds, he played that role perfectly. He was at times dominant in his position, making the Florida defensive front one of the pinnacles in the country.

“I think No. 1 on the impact, if you statistically looked at games played with him and games played without him, that would be a substantial difference. In everything, not just the runs but also the efficiency of the game. the third-down, I mean and that kind of goes back to the runs because you have to make a third and a long deal, ”the Gators defensive coordinator said of Campbell in November last year.

Also the attitude can be contagious, which means that that kind of competitive fire, that relentless desire to be a real physical player, can rub off on people. It can help over the course of the game, so I think that’s all the reason is that we “make progress and move where we need to, and he has a lot of credit for that.”

Campbell will certainly need some work as he makes his way into the NFL, and showing his strength in the bench press and athletic prowess in the other drills will do him a favor.

Stone Forsythe, offensive equipment

Perhaps the most underrated and most talented player on this list, Forsythe has plenty to prove on UF’s pro day. He ended his career with 40 games played, 28 starts and appeared in all 12 games last season.

It is officially listed at 1.85 meters, 312 pounds, and a man’s mountain on the left shows that measure on the gridiron, although it will be intriguing to see where it is officially measured on Wednesday.

Regardless of his size, Forsythe made big strides last season as a pass protector for Trask, earning a Pro Football Focus score of 76.9, placing him 14th in the country of draft eligible tackles competing in at least 287 passes. blocking snaps. He gave up just two bags and eight in a hurry, according to PFF.

“I think Stone has done a really good job this year and hasn’t gotten a lot of credit for the way he’s playing this season. And I think he really should because he’s locked it here on the left. all season, ”Trask said in November.

“He has a lot of games to his name, and he also understands the ‘why’ behind what we do. So he knows why we play certain plays or call certain protections.”

Forsythe is a bully in pass protection, routinely “stones” players who cross his path on a weekly basis.

While the offensive tackle class for this year’s draft is deep, don’t be surprised to see Forsythe soar for his skills and size along with what he’ll show on pro day.