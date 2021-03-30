The ultimate goal is to play for India in test cricket, says Devdutt Padikkal





Opener from Karnataka and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Devdutt Padikkal will enter the IPL 2021 season after a great performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy 50-over tournament. Padikkal made 218 runs in 6 games for Karnataka with a highest score of 99 * against a strike rate of 134.56 in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. However, it was in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy that left-handed Devdutt Padikkal hit 737 runs in 7 matches with 4 centuries (all in a row) and also 3 half centuries. The 20-year-old averaged 147.40 and came second behind Prithvi Shaw in runs, who made 827 in 8 games. The ultimate goal is to play for India in the longest format: Devdutt Padikkal The 20-year-old from Edapal, Kerala said his long-term and ultimate goal is to play for India in the longest form of cricket: Test cricket. The ultimate goal is to play in the longest format for India. In the short term, I’m going to focus on every game at once. That’s what I’ve been trying to do for the past few years. It didn’t matter if I played IPL or a domestic tournament. I just wanted to make sure that every game I play has an impact and improves, Padikkal said in an interview with CricketNext. Padikkal discussed the technical adjustments a batsman had to make when switching from red-ball to white-ball cricket, especially as an opener. There is a big difference when you switch from white ball to red ball cricket. There is a lot more movement we need to be prepared for. Last season there were a lot of practice sessions where we had to focus on getting off the ball, really looking at the ball compared to what we do in white ball. The white ball predominantly lands directly on the bat. Once you get to the red ball, your foot movement, hand-eye coordination should be greater. Now we’ve gotten pretty used to switching between formats so it’s not that big of a challenge, he said. There is a lot of competition, but I consider it a fun challenge: Devdutt Padikkal on the plethora of openers in India at the moment The Indian team is currently overflowing with talent, especially when it comes to the opening spot. India has established Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan along with KL Rahul and young talents like Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Devdutt Padikkal sees the competition as a challenge and says it motivates him to perform even better. There is a lot of competition, but I see it as a nice challenge to be honest. When you have a high degree of competition, it makes you do better, pushes you even more; that’s always good. I keep pushing myself and keep improving every day. The more competition I have, the more drive I have to do better. That’s how I view it said the opener. Devdutt Padikkal will be seen in action as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9, 2021. Also Read: IPL 2021: Won’t Have Any Problems With Death Bowling This IPL, Says Punjab Kings (PBKS) Bowler Mohammed Shami







