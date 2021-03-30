Just playing was perfect for the Torrey Pines hockey team

In early February, high school athletics in San Diego began on the road of a long-awaited comeback and while it will still be a challenging journey to achieve a truly back to normal scenario, most sports and their participants are ecstatic to just be back in the competitive arena.

Returns come in all shapes and sizes, with differences being the rule rather than the exception. And the approaches per sport imposed by CIF vary. Hockey, for example, which is normally played in the fall, is in the middle of a short, but moderately robust season, but will not have a high point in the CIF Championship. Frustratingly sure, but the latter situation has apparently had absolutely no impact on Coach Courtney Spleen and her resilient Torrey Pines hockey team.

The Falcons, who set a scintillating 22-4 record in Spleen’s first year (2019) and reached the semi-finals of the CIF Open Division after an unbeaten run by the Avocado West League, have run to a 10-0 point when they entered the home game. of their Covid campaign for 2020-21.

Torrey Pines sophomore Head Coach Courtney Spleen (Ken Grosse)

They are ranked # 1 in the state of California (the best school in San Diego) by MaxPreps and # 12 nationally. While those rankings are clearly far from scientific, Spleen and her charges appear to be playing with clear purpose, with the intention of proving CIF playoffs or not that they are the main team in the section this season.

Torrey Pines has outdone his opponents with a cumulative total of 49-2 and four of the wins have been taken against teams in the United States’ top 10, including the perennial San Diego Power Serra and the defending CIF Open titlist Scripps Ranch. A grueling early planning was developed through the design.

It was really disappointing not to have CIF Playoffs to shoot on, especially as this looks set to be a year when we might have been able to win everything, Spleen said. We felt it was important to schedule Serra, Scripps Ranch and as many strong teams as possible to give us a sense of where we stood. You have to take what you have been given and do your very best for it.

The dominant results were not entirely unexpected. The Falcons have a very balanced roster with half a dozen seniors, a skilled group of juniors and sophomores, and several fresh faces already contributing.

We only graduated three seniors, so we basically had a full recurring roster before we even integrated the newbies, Spleen said. We felt we had the potential to win every game.

Senior Faith Choe scored two goals against CCA to increase her team-leading total to 11. (Ken Grosse)

Just as astonishing as the unbeaten record and huge point difference is the fact that Torrey could be even better. Spleen lost two of her top five scorers of 2019 when junior Leilani Llamas moved to Texas and Stella Mikolajewski, who excelled at two sports, chose to play lacrosse when Covid’s juggling seasons crossed.

No problem for the deep, talented Falcons. The six seniors have so far scored 23 goals under the leadership of Faith Choe (11) and Hailey Dewey (5). Five other players account for four each. The five-foot-tall MIT-bound Choe felt that the focus of her teams during the pandemic was useful.

We were a great team last year, so we started with a great foundation, but we knew we had room to grow and improve, Choe said. Since we actually had last year to train, we were able to focus on getting better and were ready to go as soon as things started again. We also have a lot of players who play at local clubs who are good enough to play in college the following year which really raises the level.

An important newcomer who immediately makes an impression is senior Jans Croon, who moved with her family from Manhattan Beach to Rancho Santa Fe. Born in the hockey-mad Netherlands, where she started playing at the age of 6, Croon stepped into Llamas’ midfield and fit together seamlessly.

Jans’s leadership and work ethic certainly helped to be a great communicator, Spleen noted. She’s also a great defender, a good tackler, has a good field view and a great shot.

Croon, who scored three goals from her predominantly defensive position, is a natural defender who nevertheless feels comfortable in the hybrid task. My role is to be an open player, an outlet that can catch and transfer the ball with as few touches as possible, Croon said. From where I am positioned I have a clear overview of the whole field which helps organize players up front.

I am always ready to go on the offensive while understanding my responsibilities as the front line of the defense. Placing Croon in midfield was partly a function of her versatility, but largely because of the recurring skill the Falcons had on their back line.

Super consistent senior center-back Gracie Jimenez is flanked by senior Erin Poe and junior Philine Klas and forms a formidable trio for much-improved second goalkeeper Bella Anfuso, who started in the cage as a freshman despite having no previous experience. Jimenez, who is heading to Cal next fall, is a solid anchor in the middle. The physical Poe is adept at moving the ball and drawing fouls on the right and stick-handling whiz Klas, whose second sister, Smilla, is a teammate, figures to slide from the left into the role of Jimenez next season. .

Even the offensive-minded Choe admits that defense drives Torreys’s success.

I feel like our defense is generally stronger than our attack, Choe said. Offensively we were better this year getting the ball inside the circle and converting on the corners, but our defense is definitely the backbone of our team.

They keep us organized and focused. When they are put together, so is the rest of the team.

After triumphing 4-1 on Monday over the well-known neighborhood foe Canyon Crest Academy, the Falcons are just one win short for a perfect season. They will finish their schedule on the road against rival La Costa Canyon on Wednesday.

Its purpose is clearly defined, but reflects so many fellow student athletes across the country in this era, that Croons and Choe identify success in much broader terms as well.

The year at Torrey Pines was unique to Croons due to the fact that Barn never played prep hockey before since her previous school, Manhattan Beach Mira Costa, did not sponsor the sport.

This was my first time playing in over a year and it was so much fun being with Torrey Pines, meeting new people, expanding my hockey community and just playing a team sport for my school, Croons said. It was so nice to experience that part of high school and this season was extra special because we didn’t know if we really would have a season.

When we finally heard we could play we had four games in our first week, which was great because it came out of nowhere.

Choe was nothing but positive appreciation. To remain unbeaten would be a fantastic achievement, but our win (2-1) over Serra was very significant and probably the best measure of our success this season, Choe added. We lost to them three times last season, the third, 1-0, in the CIF semi-final extension. It was incredibly exciting for us as players, our coaches and fans.

Frankly, they were all just super excited to actually have a season. No CIF may have been a disappointment, but we were grateful to have the chance to play at all.