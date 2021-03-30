Behind the scenes of the table tennis tournament





Students gathered at 11 a.m. on March 20 for a table tennis tournament in court six of the BYU-Idaho Center. According to BYU-I websiteTo become a member, students had to pre-register online. Camille Anderson, a junior studying recreational management, explained the rules of the tournament. She said the tournament followed professional table tennis rules and consisted of 16 teams, single elimination tournament. The participants played one-on-one with their opponents. Nathan Lockwood, a junior studying healthy psychology, took second place in the table tennis tournament. “I’ve been playing ping pong since I was a little kid,” said Lockwood. “I am passionate about tennis, so I like to play table tennis when playing tennis outside is not practical.” Students who chose not to participate could watch. “I like that they had spectators come and watch,” said Nate Wood, a junior studying exercise physiology. “Because of COVID-19, no spectators could come and watch intramural sports, so it was nice to watch a sport again.” Wood shared his favorite part about coming and watching the event. “I liked the diversity of players, and there was a lot more competition than I thought there would be,” said Wood. “A lot could hit it and a lot could hit it in a place that was hard to hit.” Table tennis tournaments are held about once per semester. There are also other tournaments on campus, including cornhole and volleyball. Students can find more information or register for events at BYU-I website

