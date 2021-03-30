India cricket: Virat Kohlis horror century drought, video highlights, India vs England

It had been only two and a half years since Virat Kohli had impressed the Australians.

Prior to the series against Australia went to work under King Kohli in the Adelaide Oval nets.

It was a textbook.

He marked his crease with the intensity of someone going to battle. Drag the inside of his spikes into the turf five times.

The Indian captain then went to work, showing no mercy to his assistant coach, delivering throws to the man weighing a billion people.

After lightening the trainer’s arm with a series of textbook drives, flicks, pulls and punches, Kohli took to the bowler’s net.

They should have known what was coming as he sent his teammates one after the other as he danced over the wicket and sent the ball into the sky. All that remained was the sound of the ball hitting off his MRF bat.

The video posted on social media went viral. It has 2.25 million views on YouTube, which doesn’t count for half.

Watch every test, T20 and ODI of England’s Tour of India live and on demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14 days for free>

He missed in Adelaide, as the forgotten Usman Khawaja defied his critics by snatching one of the summer’s catches in the trench.

Kohli still plays those shots, but they don’t hit the center of the bat like they did that morning under the blue Adelaide sky.

In fact, as Khawaja was fired in broad daylight under Justin Langers ‘watchful eye, Kohlis’ shape has disappeared before his very eyes.

It’s not like he’s forgotten how to braid.

After all, he scored three half centuries in his last four games against England.

But they are not coming as fast as they were when he went to the city in the City of Churches.

In fact, he hasn’t scored a century in international cricket in the past 493 days.

In the previous 493 days, he scored 14.

KohIi baffled by Moeen’s jaffa! 0:33

Kohli can still claim as the foremost batsman in the world.

After all, he’s averaged over 50 across all three formats of the game and cracked an incredible 70 centuries to boot.

Even on his return to Adelaide at the end of last year, he was able to add number 71. While he has good reason to blame his teammate Ajinkya Rahane, his deputy captain sold him a dummy by putting him at 74. .

Kohli returned to India after that opening test for the birth of his child.

It’s not like India suffered during its lean period.

India claimed their second straight series win against Australia and returned home to also beat England.

The 32-year-old recently talked about his form battle and revealed that a simple message from his managers helped him get back in shape after three ducks in five innings on the England tour of India.

I had to shift focus back to basics, said Kohli, who became the first T20 batsman to go over 3,000 runs in the recent series.

Management spoke to me about things, he added without giving details. He said his wife Bollywood star Anushka Sharma was also robed in while having a special talk with South African veteran AB de Villiers before the match.

He just told me to watch the ball and that’s what I did.

Considering Kohlis’s relative struggle with the bat, it’s a scary proposition for world cricket once it starts to turn ages again.