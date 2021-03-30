Impressive throw emphasizes solid pro day for Fields

Justin Fields rolled to the left, taking off with his hips and hitting a ball more than 60 yards through the air and into the hands of former teammate and wide receiver CJ Saunders as he entered the end zone.

The throw was answered with oohs and aahs from those in attendance, but unlike the quarterbacks’ earlier throws, it didn’t count for 6 points or move the Buckeyes across the field. Instead, the throw was the crown jewel of a series of throws that Fields showed on Ohio States pro day hoping to improve his NFL draft stock.

Fields said he had a solid show overall and felt Saunders’ completion was one of his best of the day.

We pretty much showed me how to get out of the bag and turn my hips, but it was definitely one of my best throws of the day, Fields said. I was just checking where CJ was and put it on him.

Head coach Ryan Day, who played quarterback in New Hampshire, joked that he would have broken his hip trying to make that pitch and described Fields as the most accurate downfield passer. [he has] seen.

Day said he saw Fields put in a good performance that showed the quarterbacks’ comfort level.

It was always that awkward silence at first, but I thought he handled it well, Day said. I thought he was throwing the ball accurately, and at the end he was really showing off, I thought, just driving the ball across the field, incredible accuracy. Everyone who was here got to see it live and in color, how talented he is.

Prior to the throwing portion of his day, Fields posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.44 seconds, a time that put him on thin air but eschewed Fields’ own expectations.

I think everyone knows my goal in that 40-meter sprint was to be at least in the 4.3s, but of course I’m a little crazy about that, Fields said.

Although he’s his own expert, Fields has also faced criticism from outside reviewers throughout the process.

One of the criticisms questioned Fields’ ability to go through and read his progress.

However, Fields said his decision-making has always been to put the team in the best position to win.

We have some of the best receivers in the country, so if my first or second reading is out, I’m not going to pass up that first or second reading to get to the third, fourth or fifth reading to prove that I can read my first or second reading, Fields said. That will not put my team in the best position to win.

Fields also pushed back on the idea that the Ohio State quarterbacks’ track record negatively predicts how his professional career will turn out.

The Georgia native said he has no control over the past, adding that the only resemblance between himself and former quarterbacks who did not make a successful transition from Ohio state to the NFL is the scarlet and gray jersey they put on.

Although he tried to prove the negative perceptions wrong, Fields said his drive is not stimulated by the outside noise.

Of course, there will always be a chip on my shoulder, but I think my drive, my desire to be great, my willingness to be great just comes from within, Fields said. I try not to pay too much attention to the outside voices because at the end of the day they have their opinion, but they really don’t know what’s going on in the building or within a particular crime.