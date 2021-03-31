The women of American wheelchair tennis





In the years since Parks and Olson were directly involved in the sport, wheelchair tennis has grown exponentially: it has been played in all four Grand Slam tournaments since 2007, and prior to the hiatus of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ITF’s tour counted 160 tournaments in 40 different countries. And if you ask these two early stalwarts of the sport, they say the upward trajectory can only continue. “The idea of ​​wheelchair tennis in the Grand Slams was never a concept we ever thought possible. It’s absolutely incredible to see it now being considered and accepted as part of the valid Grand Slam world,” said Parks. “In the beginning there was a lot of negativity towards wheelchair tennis. There was a lot of support from many professional people in the sport, but there was also a lot of negativity. “It was considered a kind of charity event. It was almost like, ‘Isn’t it nice that people with disabilities play tennis, but it’s not really tennis’, to some people. would ever reach the level it has reached today and it is incredibly exciting that it is, and to see it accepted is really just amazing. ” We waited for it to be accepted, ”said Olson. It was just a matter of society catching up with us and saying, “Yeah, these are real athletes and let’s go support them.” I think the support they are getting now is so much better so they can take it to the next level. “ “It’s amazing how far it has come in a relatively short time,” Parks continued. “It’s amazing to see how good the skills of the players are, how they keep improving, how their mobility keeps improving. Wheelchair tennis is still evolving. I don’t know if I’m in a position to say where I can. I never thought it would have come this far. The sky is the limit, really. “

