Spuds make a slow start to a distant memory on a trip to state hockey tournament

The Spuds only returned one player with a full season of varsity experience and only a handful with any varsity minutes. Of the 111 goals they scored in the 2019-2020 season, only 10 returned for the 2020-21 season. They lost a defender to the Mr. Hockey Award finalist and a Frank Brimsek award-winning goalkeeper.

As expected, with so many talented players being replaced by young and inexperienced players, the Spuds got off to a slow start. They went 1-3-1 in their first five games and struggled to score, grind and fight for every goal.

That slow start is now a vague memory.

The Spuds were comfortable on the varsity level, improving tremendously as the season went on. They caught fire and won six consecutive games en route to a Class 2A, Section 8 Championship and a berth in the Minnesota Class 2A State Boys Hockey Tournament.





Unseeded Moorhead (13-7-1) plays undefeated No. 3 seed Lakeville South (18-0-2) in the state quarter-finals at 1:00 pm Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Usually, the start of the season is tough for a young team, said Moorhead senior captain Max Dronen. Everyone tries to find their role. We tried to find our roles and jell. We came to work every day and we got better and better.

Spuds coach Jon Ammerman knew from the start of the season that his team had the talent and skill to compete this year. It was just a matter of how quickly his players could learn and adapt to the varsity level. They didn’t have much time.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the start of the hockey season was postponed from November to January 4. They only had 12 days from the first day of practice to the season opener against Grand Rapids. Their regular season was reduced from a normal season of 24 games to 18 games.

The Spuds had to learn quickly, and they did.

We knew there was enough talent to be sure to compete for a section title, Ammerman said. We have seen tremendous growth in a short space of time, especially among our young players. I think some of the older guys bought their part. That is the key to a team.

Moorhead went from grinding and fighting for every goal at the start of the season to scoring goals in bunches in their hot streak at the end of the season. They scored four goals in 84 seconds in an 8-1 win over St. Michael-Albertville in the semi-finals of the section, and scored three goals in the third period of a 5-1 win over Roseau in the section championship game.

Everyone participated. Fourteen different players scored a point for the Spuds during the sectional tournament. Eight of the nine players on the top three forwards scored goals at the time, as did both members of the first defensive duo Luke Leonard and Joe Gramer. Leonards goal, his first at varsity level, won the quarter final of the section against Bemidji in extra time.

The second line of junior center Gavin Lindberg, junior left wing Carson Triggs and sophomore right wing Ian Ness stepped up in the first game of the playoffs. They accounted for two goals in each of the Spuds finals, two regular season games and the section quarter finals.

The third forward of junior center Justin Stalboerger, junior right wing Thomas Schroeder and junior left wing Cody Martinson was big in the semi-final eruption section of STMA and registered four goals in the match.

And the front line of senior center Dronen, sophomore right-wing Harper Bentz, and sophomore left-wing Aaron Reierson exploded for four goals in the section championship win over Roseau.

Eight Spuds have double digit point totals, led by Dronens 24 (10 goals, 14 assists) and Bentz 23 (13 goals, 10 assists).

I think they were all shopping and playing a team game, Bentz said. We’ve come a long way. We were a young team and we caught up to the speed of the game and started playing good hockey.

In addition to scoring, Moorhead has gotten the best play from senior goalkeeper Will Kunka. Kunka relies heavily on his spectacular gauntlet to keep shots out of the net. If his glove can reach it, it probably will.

The goalkeeper kicked off Spuds’ current six-game winning streak with back-to-back shutouts against Minnetonka and St. Michael-Albertville. He only allowed five goals on the winning streak, stopping 143 of the 148 shots, good for a .966 save percentage and a .833 goals against the average in that stretch. For the season, Kunka has a 0.933 savings rate and 1.87 goals against the average. His savings rate ranks seventh in the state.

Those numbers are on par with last year’s Spuds goalkeeper Hudson Hodges, who won the Frank Brimsek award as the best senior goalkeeper in the state. Hodges had a .922 save percentage and 2.08 goals last season.

Kunka and Dronen, along with Leonard, Grant Frisch, Jackson Score, Jonas Spicer and Tyler Swanson, form a Spuds senior class that concludes his varsity career at the state tournament. They are a group that had to wait their turn for minutes and embraced their roles.

Our seniors have been huge for us this season, Ammerman said. Will Kunka has made many beautiful rescues. Luke Leonard and Jonas Spicer did a really good job. Grant Frisch has performed a number of important plays.

Some older boys bought their part. That is the key to a team. I think we had some older guys who didn’t play as many minutes as they’d hoped, and they dug into their roles and competed, and they did a great job as leaders.