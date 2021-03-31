Royal Cliff welcomes tennis fans again





PATTAYA, March 31, 2021: Royal Cliff Hotel Group this week announced the return of the Fitz Club Tennis Tournament following its cancellation at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. The annual event will be back from April 2-4, 2021, the hotel group said in the announcement. Hosting the event coincides with the relaxation of travel restrictions that reopen the popular resort to domestic travelers from around the country. This year’s supercharged category is the 35+ Men Singles for tennis players of all skill levels. Twenty players will battle it out to get their name on the Fitz Club Champions board and win lots of prizes. What makes this event so popular is the round-robin format in which all participants are guaranteed to play multiple matches in one of the best tennis clubs in Thailand.

Sponsored by Siam Daikin Sales Co Ltd, Carabao Group, Yonex Thailand, Dunlop Thailand, T&T Aluminum, Fur-right, VC Fabric, Meiji and Supply Gallery, the tournament supports Pattaya’s ambitions to become a top sport destination in Thailand. Approaching his 13th edition, the Fitz Club Tennis Tournament promotes fitness, sports and recreation, especially for seniors. The newly surfaced courses have been installed with new LED lights allowing players to play in a comfortable and competitive environment in the dark when the temperature drops. Royal Cliff supports the tennis and sports community in Pattaya and promotes senior players to improve their game and become more socially connected. The goal is also to reposition Pattaya as a family and sports destination as a leader in Asia. Preventive measures against Covid-19 have been taken at the tournament venue, following government health, social distance and hygiene guidelines such as temperature controls, no handshakes, use of hand sanitizers, and social distance guidelines for spectators. Fitz Club – Racquets, Health & Fitness is attended by top ATP players, including Mikhail Youzhny, Denis Istomin and Nikolay Davydenko, who have set up tennis camps at the resort. The tennis courts are of the same standard as the Australian Open, so players can choose Fitz Club to prepare for the warmer conditions they will encounter in the Asia-Pacific grand slam tournament. It is fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including excellent cardio machines, seven floodlit tennis courts, two air-conditioned squash courts, a swimming pool, table tennis and sauna and steam rooms. The three-day tennis event remains one of Pattaya’s most highly anticipated sporting events of the year, and fans and supporters are welcome to watch the matches. For more information or to register for the tournament, please email: [email protected], visit https://www.royalcliff.com/new/13th-tennis-tournament/ or call +6638250421 extension 2621.

