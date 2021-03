Lashings World XI Partnership | Hampshire Cricket Foundation | Charity

Lashings World XI Partnership We are pleased to announce that the Hampshire Cricket Foundation has been announced as the official charity of the Lashings World XI for 2021. Together with Hampshire Cricket and The Ageas Bowl, the Lashings World XI will host two events at The Ageas Bowl in 2021, with the aim of raising funds for the Hampshire Cricket Foundation. Sir Gordon Greenidge Golf Day The first event, a Sir Gordon Greenidge Golf Day, will take place at The Ageas Bowl’s Boundary Lakes Golf Course On Wednesday 21st July. Legendary cricketer Sir Gordon Greenidge, a former Hampshire and West Indies star, will be on hand to support the event with a range of sporting personalities who will also perform, while the incredible first prize for the winning golf team will take a vacation to Jamaica is. Four Ball Packages are currently available for purchase for just £ 400 + VAT, with these packages including: Tea, coffee and bacon roll on arrival

Lunch

Team polo shirt

Interactive electronic score

Prices Keep in mind that the maximum handicap per four-ball team is 24. To claim the first prize holiday, each team member must have provided a CDH handicap which will be validated on the day of the event. For more information, to learn about available sponsorship opportunities or to book, please contact the Lashings World XI Events Team at [email protected] Lashings World XI vs Hampshire Cricket Foundation XI The second event is a charity event with a Hampshire Cricket Foundation Invitational XI and a Lashings World XI, with a T20 match between the two sides at The Ageas Bowl on Saturday 28th August The match, which will feature a host of cricket legends, is one of two matches played that day as the Southern Vipers face South East Stars in a T20 clash on the same afternoon. Tickets for this double-header are available now and are priced from just £ 10 for adults and £ 5 for U17s, with all proceeds going to the Hampshire Cricket Foundation. Just follow the link below to buy.

About Lashings World XI Considered the Harlem Globetrotters of Cricket, Lashings World XI has been playing cricket for 30 years, hosting legends, captivating audiences, building branding and providing entertainment around the world. Squad members include Sir Curtly Amrose, Devon Malcom, Courtney Walsh, Saqlain Mushtaq and John Emburey, while Lashings World events host Matt Le Tissier, Harry Redknapp, Frank Bruno, Phil Tufnell, Paul Merson and many more sporting personalities, everywhere from local cricket clubs to five star resorts. They have raised more than £ 230,000.00 for charities, cricket clubs and associations on the latest World Tour and offer Tier 3 coaching academies free of charge with every match. Follow the link below to visit their website and learn more about their work.

