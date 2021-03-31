ESPN adds NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship to comprehensive coverage of championships





Semifinals and Finals available on ESPN networks for the first time in over 30 years

May 7 Semi-finals on ESPN3; May 9 Final on ESPNU

ESPN is now home to 29 NCAA championships, including 15 women’s championships ESPN and the NCAA have announced that the semifinals and finals of the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship will be presented live on ESPN’s linear and digital networks until at least 2023. The semifinals and finals of the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship will be available on an ESPN network for the first time since the 1987 Championship as the upcoming 2020 rescheduled title game will be live on Sunday, May 9 in prime time at 7:00 PM ESPNU will be broadcast. ET. The semifinals, available on ESPN3, are scheduled for Friday, May 7 at 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM. In addition, the champion trophy will be presented on ESPN3 immediately after the end of the title game. Mike Corey will perform play-by-play tasks while Leah Second will provide analysis. Corey was the voice of NBC’s Olympic field hockey coverage of each of the last three Olympics, while Secondo has been named the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship for over 15 years. Both the semi-finals and the final are available on the ESPN app for authenticated subscribers. We are thrilled about the opportunity to add the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship to our extensive portfolio of NCAA coverage, said Dan Margulis, senior director of programming and acquisitions at ESPN. Our commitment to NCAA championships is unparalleled and we are proud to present this sport and its incredible female student athletes to a live television audience this year and beyond. With the addition of hockey, ESPN now presents in total 29 NCAA championships, including 15 women’s championships. In addition to the NCAA Championship, more than 100 regular season field hockey games and conference tournaments are broadcast on ACC Network, ESPN3, ESPN + and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). We are incredibly excited that ESPN is committed to this level of coverage of the NCAA Division IFieldHockeyChampionship, showcasing women’s field hockey at the highest level and taking the sport to the next level like never before, said Steve Kanaby, Associate Commissioner of Sports Administration at the Colonial Athletic Association and Chairman of the IFieldHockeyCommittee Division. The awareness generated by this partnership will only further our mission of growing the game outside of field hockey across the country. The event, originally scheduled for November 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia, will instead be played on Karen Shelton Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina. North Carolina hosts the semi-finals and finals of hockey for the first time since 1987. The championship field will be made up of 12 teams, nine automatic qualifiers and three major squads – and will be revealed via a squad show streamed on NCAA.com Saturday, April 24 at 10 p.m. ET. North Carolina is the two-time reigning NCAA champion and has won a total of eight titles. About ESPN ESPN, Inc. is the world’s leading multinational multimedia sports entertainment brand, with an unrivaled portfolio of sports assets. It consists of nine American 24-hour television networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, ESPN Classic, ESPN Deportes, Longhorn Network, SEC Network, and the ACC Network; five with HD simulcast services ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS and ESPN Deports ). Other companies include direct-to-consumer video service ESPN +, ESPN Audio (broadcast, satellite, digital, podcasts), a range of digital services (ESPN.com and many other sites, ESPN app, fantasy games and more), multi -screen ESPN3, ESPN International (26 networks, syndication, radio, digital), consumer products, ESPN events and ESPNW. ESPN, based in Bristol, Connecticut, is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc., an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. Hearst has a 20 percent stake in ESPN. Media contact: Amy Ufnowski, [email protected] About the NCAA The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, wellbeing and fairness to create more opportunities for nearly half a million student athletes every year. The NCAA provides a path to higher education and beyond for student athletes pursuing academic goals and participating in NCAA sports. Visit ncaa.org. Media contact: Sahar Abdur-Rashid, [email protected]

