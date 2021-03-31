Charm Govender: Activist committed to non-racialism and fighting inequality to the end

TO VOTE

There are times in a person’s life when we experience a death so premature, so incomprehensible, and seemingly so unjust. Such was the case with Charm Govender born Pathasarasvaran Samotharan Govender (April 9, 1961 to March 22, 2021). His death is marked by his extended family and a wide range of activists and politicians in South Africa and abroad.

His virtual memorial, held on Sunday, March 28 and viewed by thousands on Facebook, YouTube and Zoom, testified to the non-racial democracy for which many of the speakers and his family members had fought so long and hard. And this is that they are still committed to preserving in today’s challenging times.

Charm was born into a family whose political activism dates back to the Passive Resistance campaign of the 1940s. Charm finished high school in London, UK. There he joined members of the ANC and SA Communist Party (SACP) and then returned to South Africa to enroll at the then “Indian” University of Durban-Westville (UDW).

My earliest memory of Charm in the early 1980s was this exceptionally quiet man who played table tennis when we were on the UDW campus. I didn’t realize he was also a formidable footballer and had played in the local league.

He became involved in community structures, which led to the creation of the Chatsworth Housing Action Committee, under an umbrella body called the Durban Housing Action Committee.

He was active in the Natal Indian Congress (NIC), which made a name for taking up more overt political national issues, such as the campaign for the release of Nelson Mandela and other political prisoners, support for inmates and their families, the return of exiles. , the exile of organizations and in general the movement towards a democratic South Africa.

The transition to the United Democratic Front (UDF) was therefore a natural one, as it embodied his commitment to non-racialism and the drive for the end of apartheid. His commitment to the values ​​of the UDF was so great that some of the money he inherited was transferred in its entirety to the organization.

During this period he was part of several delegations to meet the ANC in exile, where he and I spent hours talking in Lusaka, Zambia, updating me on the gossip in Durban activist circles.

He became a leading member of the ANC and SACP underground structures. He received periods of detention, including terrible torture, which left him in pain for the rest of his life.

He was a leading member of Operation Vula, the main objective of which was to establish ANC leadership on the ground.

The rice is cooked in the pan Charm Govender

His activism continued to the end through a series of local organizations, the Gandhi Development Trust, a project on the history of the NIC and in its local ANC branch.

To explain his continued involvement with the ANC when so many of our generation drifted away or were simply disappointed in it, his mantra was, “The rice is cooked in the pot.”

In 2019 I spent a day at Charm and Maggie Govender’s home. The afternoon and evening were peppered with calls taken by both – from people needing help with one problem or the other. The couple represented the quintessential community activists who had not allowed their close relationships with their community to be diminished by improved positions in life.

The line-up at the memorial testified to this life, which had been cut short. Speakers included Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli, Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan, Regional ANC Leader Important Samson Mkhize and ANC KwaZulu-Natal Integrity Commission Sipho Magwaza who spoke on behalf of veterans of the ruling party.

Speaker after speaker commented on his humility and commitment to serving humanity. The terms “gluttonous reader”, analyst, strategist and intellectual have been repeated several times by comrades and family.

For Charm, communication was the point where humility and humanity intersected. He believed that the essence of our humanity is communication with each other, recognizing each other: umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu. This was also the basis of his non-racial ethos.

His expertise in communication was not only phenomenal, but also spread across the different disciplines – photography, preparing press releases, writing articles, designing flyers and posters and about the Satyagraha newspaper he diligently helped produce.

He was also involved in a project to record the history of the NIC, from the perspective of the activists who shaped that history. He did all of this while employed full-time with the SA Revenue Service.

In the early 2000s, Charm was involved in a terrible car accident. He and I met afterwards and he spoke in a way that showed that he was still in pain. He said, “Abba incidents like this force you to rethink your values, your beliefs. And this accident forced me to make those evaluations. So I want to tell you … I am still an atheist !! “

That made it clear to me what a true believer he was: a believer in humanity.

Today, the idea of ​​our secular constitution is under attack. Judges and other leaders of society, who are supposed to be the guardians of our constitution, are part of the era of irrationality and obscurantism.

Most of us know Q-Anon’s conspiracy theorists in the US.

We have our own versions here – not only do they claim divine right to the positions they take, but they also question whether people should be vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus at all. We talked about it often and Charm would insist that we communicate calmly, rationally and convincingly, explaining why such behavior is wrong at all times.

I cannot end this obituary without mentioning his wife Maggie. We sat together in various student organizations, including the UDW student council. An example of one of those perfect battle couples, she and Charm stuck to their separate lanes but remained committed to fighting inequality.

Charme is survived by his wife Maggie, 91-year-old mother, Aunt Thanam, brother Kesun and sons Megalen and Yeshelen.

Abba Omar is Chief Operating Officer of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection. He writes in a personal capacity

‘Charm’ Govender. Photo: ECR