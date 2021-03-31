Hill-Murray Boys Hockey Team Blocked By Judge, High School League – Twin Cities





Hours after a judge turned down a temporary restraining order from nine Hill-Murray seniors, the Minnesota State High School League officially continued without the defending Class 2A champion. The Minnesota State High School League has been notified by Hill-Murray High School that they will not participate in the quarterfinal of the 2021 Class AA Boys State Hockey Tournament tomorrow, the MSHSL said in a press release. The Pioneers (18-2) were to play Wayzata (13-5-2) on Wednesday at 11 AM in Xcel Energy Center. Wayzata will automatically advance to the semi-finals on April 2 at the X. “These situations are difficult for everyone involved and when the experience is influenced during our State Hockey Tournament, it is magnified even further,” the MSHSL executive director said in a statement. We would love to have a full tournament plate for this iconic event, and these interruptions are frustrating and unbelievably unfortunate. Tuesday at 10 a.m., nine senior Hill-Murray hockey players filed a lawsuit in Washington County Court to demand a temporary restraining order against the MSHSL, which had ruled that Pioneers players were ineligible for the tournament due to close contact with an opponent who tested positive for COVID-19. At around 5:00 PM Tuesday, Washington County Judge Juanita C. Freeman refused to issue a temporary restraining order, said Beau D. McGraw, attorney for the Hill-Murray players. The Pioneers defeated White Bear Lake 5-0 in the 4AA Section Finals on March 24. According to state guidelines, players who are in close contact with that player must be quarantined for at least seven days with a PCR negative test. Under the MSHSL COVID-19 guidelines, the Pioneers cannot be allowed to play until Thursday at the earliest, a full week after close contact with a team that has recorded positive tests. According to the lawsuit, Wayzata has agreed to play the quarter finals on Thursday if necessary. In a letter to the hockey community, Hill-Murray president Jim Hansen and athletics and activity director John Pohl said the school had met “multiple times” with Minnesota Health Department officials in an effort to understand applicable guidelines. “Based on all the information,” they wrote, “we do not believe that any Hill-Murray player has had any close contact with the player in question.” Class 1A Hermantown played on Hill-Murrays on Tuesday night under circumstances and sent a mostly junior varsity team against Dodge County because those players weren’t exposed to close contact with a Virginia / Mountain Iron-Buhl player who tested positive for COVID after their section. 19 last. Dodge County won 7-3. Earlier this month, a Mankato West student was taken out of Class 1A at the last minute, Section 1 boys swim together for contact tracking and missed the state meeting, his relay team advanced with a deputy during his 14-day quarantine period.

The Lakeville North girls ‘basketball team was unable to compete in the Class 4A, Section 3 final against Rosemount last week after one of the Panthers’ previous opponents registered a positive COVID-19 test and the Lakeville North players became considered to have been in close contact. The lawsuit included affidavits from NHL scout Fred Bandel and former North Stars player Neal Broten. Bandel, who, according to his statement, has worked for the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers, said the state tournament is an extremely important evaluation period for players. Broten, who played in the NHL for 16 years and was a member of the gold medal-winning Miracle on Ice team at the 1980 Olympics, testified that playing in the Minnesota state tournament is the fondest memory of his career, with the exception of the Playing Pioneers on Wednesday would be unjust. I can’t think of a worse way for some to end their hockey careers, Broten said in his affidavit.

