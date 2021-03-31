England and IPL schedules have left me feeling flat – but I still enjoy cricket – Ben Stokes

It was great to see people exercising outside in the sun again.

My timeline is full of photos of friends on the golf course and people getting ready for the new season are now starting to relax lockdown restrictions.

But for me, that expectation has come and gone and I’m all on the 2021 treadmill and it’s running at a brisk pace.

The India tour with England would always be tough on mind and body and so it turned out that the results weren’t quite going our way either.

The tests were as tough a challenge as you’ll ever see, but both white ball series could have turned out differently so we’re pretty disappointed we didn’t come up with some silverware to show for it.





But once that is over I will now find myself in Mumbai preparing for the Indian Premier League with Rajasthan Royals and it will be another intense tournament. Then comes Test cricket, more International white ball cricket, The Hundred, more Test cricket and then the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. It can give you a headache just thinking about what the schedule looks like, which is why I try so hard to focus on what’s in front of me. It’s the only way to deal with it. Don’t get me wrong, I love the situation I am in and I really enjoy my cricket. The 99 innings in the second ODI the other day was definitely one of my nicest innings in an England shirt.

(Image: Getty Images)



And yet between the matches, the practice, and the movement from one bubble to another, there’s no question that it can make you feel flat at times. And while there is a lot of fun to be had on the field, there are times when you are almost in the dark and just a little bit stuck. Of course I miss home and my family, and while it’s an essential part of the work we love to do, it does have an impact. We gave it absolutely everything we had to have any success against India, but it’s one of, if not the most difficult assignments in the game right now. Remember they beat the Aussies just before they beat us so they operate at such a high level and that’s where we want to get in Test cricket. I played in all formats in all 12 games and was a little frustrated that I wasn’t as consistent as I wanted to be, even though I left everything on the field.

(Image: Christopher Lee)

