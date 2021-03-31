England and IPL schedules have left me feeling flat – but I still enjoy cricket – Ben Stokes

It was great to see people exercising outside in the sun again.
My timeline is full of photos of friends on the golf course and people getting ready for the new season are now starting to relax lockdown restrictions.
But for me, that expectation has come and gone and I’m all on the 2021 treadmill and it’s running at a brisk pace.
The India tour with England would always be tough on mind and body and so it turned out that the results weren’t quite going our way either.
The tests were as tough a challenge as you’ll ever see, but both white ball series could have turned out differently so we’re pretty disappointed we didn’t come up with some silverware to show for it.
But once that is over I will now find myself in Mumbai preparing for the Indian Premier League with Rajasthan Royals and it will be another intense tournament.
Then comes Test cricket, more International white ball cricket, The Hundred, more Test cricket and then the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.
It can give you a headache just thinking about what the schedule looks like, which is why I try so hard to focus on what’s in front of me. It’s the only way to deal with it.
Don’t get me wrong, I love the situation I am in and I really enjoy my cricket. The 99 innings in the second ODI the other day was definitely one of my nicest innings in an England shirt.
And yet between the matches, the practice, and the movement from one bubble to another, there’s no question that it can make you feel flat at times.
And while there is a lot of fun to be had on the field, there are times when you are almost in the dark and just a little bit stuck.
Of course I miss home and my family, and while it’s an essential part of the work we love to do, it does have an impact.
We gave it absolutely everything we had to have any success against India, but it’s one of, if not the most difficult assignments in the game right now. Remember they beat the Aussies just before they beat us so they operate at such a high level and that’s where we want to get in Test cricket.
I played in all formats in all 12 games and was a little frustrated that I wasn’t as consistent as I wanted to be, even though I left everything on the field.
There were moments to cherish, like contributing quite a bit to the first test win in Chennai and then the successes of the white ball, but in the end it was a bit patchy and the results showed.
We still got enough out of the tour with a lot in the bank for the T20 World Cup at the end of the year, but I can’t even think about that now with so much in advance.
I would like to have a successful IPL with the Royals and show a strong improvement from the previous tournament to compete for the title.
Hopefully I’ll keep the role I played then and continue opening the batter, but we’ll see what the coach and captain want to go with.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos