Ohio state athletic director Gene Smith says tackling football can wait
If Gene Smith had his way, adorable kids swimming in oversized football helmets would grab flags instead of pulling their face masks.
The Ohio State Athletic Director said Tuesday that if he was a sports czar for a day, he would ban any child under 13 from playing organized football.
Putting children at risk, that’s why I embrace flag football, Smith said after publishing a national sports study on youth sports in Franklin County. I don’t know why they let them get caught at 7 or 8 years old. I do not get it.
Smith is clearly not against all tackle football, there is such a thing as Ohio State football that he is passionate about, but stressed that science helped develop his thinking.
We have information today that we didn’t have 20 years ago, so why not adjust? he said, referring to studies showing that early childhood concussions have a long-lasting impact on cognitive ability.
The Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center at Boston University has published three studies since 2015 that came to similar conclusions: Adults who tackle as children were more likely to deal with emotional and cognitive challenges later in life.
The repetitive head contact and brain chatter over time affects you, Smith said, adding that sports like an assoccer, in which concussions occur fairly regularly, also contribute to brain problems later on.
When you’re that young, and an offensive or defensive lineman, you need to have incredible teachers and instructors to make sure blocking techniques are taught safely, Smith said. The reality is we don’t. We have a lot of great, young coaches, but some aren’t there at the end of the day.
Smith thinks the basics of soccer can be learned by playing flag soccer and then tackling skills learned later.
It just feels like we have to do everything we can to embrace flag football, he said.
But Smith admitted that legislation is needed to move from tackling to touch football.
The reality is, tackle football is so entrenched in our culture that you have to have laws (to change it), he said. That’s a struggle for someone younger.
Despite statistics showing a decline in high school and high school football participation, Smith is not concerned that the sport will disappear in the state of Ohio or otherwise.
The Ohio Central Youth Sports Study released Tuesday confirms Smiths thinking. In the survey, far fewer boys reported tackling (36%) than basketball (71%) and football (60%), but tackling was the second sport that boys said they wanted to try the most. Black youths were twice as likely to have played soccer and three times as likely to try soccer than white youths.
The sport is going to be a sport, Smith said of tackle football. It is still desirable. Athletes will still be inspired to play and recruited to play.
What could change, he hopes, is that parents’ concerns about tackling football are leading younger athletes to other opportunities.
What this can do in a minor way is to open up other sports. Students may be encouraged to play tennis or lacrosse or swim at a younger age, he said.
Not that football lacks value. The Ohio Central youth survey, conducted by the Aspen Institute, found that football players were more likely to participate in sports or physical activity (90%) than men who do not play football (74%). And football players (13%) mentioned social problems less often, i.e. the child does not feel welcome in sports as a barrier to sports than men who are not playing football (22%)
But flag soccer still inspires you to take contact soccer to the next level, Smith said. It’s a great sport.
