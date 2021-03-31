A new spin on the sports drama

A groundbreaking online series follows the careers of two young Chinese table tennis players, Xu Fan reports.

At the age of 10, Cheng Hao’s life seemed to take a different path. When Cheng was studying at a school in Mudanjiang, Heilongjiang Province, in the fifth grade, Cheng showed potential as a basketball player. However, his sports dream was never really realized due to a physical condition.

Now as a film director who rose to fame with the Chinese online drama Evil Minds 2, Cheng is delighted with the opportunity to direct Ping Pong, an online series focusing on two Chinese athletes.

Since getting on board with the project in 2018, Cheng and the crew have made many preparations for the production, ranging from interviewing professionals to watching videos from major competitions such as the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2015 World Table Tennis Championships in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. .

The 44-episode drama, starring Bai Jingting and Xu Weizhou, was released on the streaming platform iQiyi on March 9.

The story begins in the early 2000s and spans more than a decade and chronicles the development of two table tennis players Xu Tan, an introverted youngster who inherits his grandfather’s love of table tennis, and Yu Kenan, an unruly child prodigy who strives for a world champion.

The two players experience ups and downs in their careers and form a relationship that evolves from that of opponents to close friends who work together to compete at the World Table Tennis Championships and the Olympics.

“Table tennis is a popular and respected sport in China, but few films and television dramas have been made about the sport,” said Cheng.

“After interviewing dozens of professional players, we realized that the years of tough training can be tedious and boring. However, the players’ love for the sport drove them to endure loneliness and survive fierce competitions. touched by that spirit. “

A distinctive feature of sports-themed stories in China is that they have a “bar” for the public, requiring viewers to have a basic understanding of the rules to ensure an immersive viewing experience. The drama ends each episode with a two-minute animation that elaborates on the rules or sports terms that appear in the show, such as the types of paddles and the meaning of some special training programs.

Liu Yi, a former member of the Chinese national team, was invited to coach the actors for three months. The filming took place between November 2018 and May 2019, much longer than the time it takes to shoot a regular online drama in China.

However, a major obstacle to production was the size of the table tennis ball, Cheng says.

“The ball is too small for regular cameras to take clear pictures. Also, the table tennis players move in a smaller space compared to basketball or football players. With few references in comparable movies or TV dramas, we had to experiment with the camera to get compelling deliver scenes, ”adds Cheng.

To track the ball’s movement, the crew rented two high-definition cameras capable of recording up to 3,000 frames per second. Usually most movies and TV dramas are shot in 24 frames every second.

In addition, before shooting the competition scenes, the actors were given some high-effort exercises, such as running in circles, to make their faces appear red and sweaty, giving a more realistic effect than makeup, says Cheng.

“In order to show tight muscles in close-ups, we had to keep doing exercises until just before the shoots started,” said Xu Weizhou, who plays Yu.

He says the drama is his first time playing a professional athlete, and perhaps the most “exhausting” of all his fencing work to date.

Xu Weizhou recalls that the show has set a record for reshoots in his acting career, saying he had to pay attention to details such as eye contact and footwork, while ensuring an authentic playing standard at the same time.

“Table tennis is our national sport. Most of us have played it in childhood, but I believe this drama will help young people better understand the spirit of the sport,” he says.

Xu Weizhou (left) and Bai Jingting star in a new online series entitled Ping Pong. The actors received three months of physical training to prepare for the shoot. CHINA DAILY



Ping Pong portrays the careers of two young athletes who evolve from opponents to close friends and teammates. CHINA DAILY









