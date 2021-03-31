Sports
A new spin on the sports drama
A groundbreaking online series follows the careers of two young Chinese table tennis players, Xu Fan reports.
At the age of 10, Cheng Hao’s life seemed to take a different path. When Cheng was studying at a school in Mudanjiang, Heilongjiang Province, in the fifth grade, Cheng showed potential as a basketball player. However, his sports dream was never really realized due to a physical condition.
Now as a film director who rose to fame with the Chinese online drama Evil Minds 2, Cheng is delighted with the opportunity to direct Ping Pong, an online series focusing on two Chinese athletes.
Since getting on board with the project in 2018, Cheng and the crew have made many preparations for the production, ranging from interviewing professionals to watching videos from major competitions such as the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2015 World Table Tennis Championships in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. .
The 44-episode drama, starring Bai Jingting and Xu Weizhou, was released on the streaming platform iQiyi on March 9.
The story begins in the early 2000s and spans more than a decade and chronicles the development of two table tennis players Xu Tan, an introverted youngster who inherits his grandfather’s love of table tennis, and Yu Kenan, an unruly child prodigy who strives for a world champion.
The two players experience ups and downs in their careers and form a relationship that evolves from that of opponents to close friends who work together to compete at the World Table Tennis Championships and the Olympics.
“Table tennis is a popular and respected sport in China, but few films and television dramas have been made about the sport,” said Cheng.
“After interviewing dozens of professional players, we realized that the years of tough training can be tedious and boring. However, the players’ love for the sport drove them to endure loneliness and survive fierce competitions. touched by that spirit. “
A distinctive feature of sports-themed stories in China is that they have a “bar” for the public, requiring viewers to have a basic understanding of the rules to ensure an immersive viewing experience. The drama ends each episode with a two-minute animation that elaborates on the rules or sports terms that appear in the show, such as the types of paddles and the meaning of some special training programs.
Liu Yi, a former member of the Chinese national team, was invited to coach the actors for three months. The filming took place between November 2018 and May 2019, much longer than the time it takes to shoot a regular online drama in China.
However, a major obstacle to production was the size of the table tennis ball, Cheng says.
“The ball is too small for regular cameras to take clear pictures. Also, the table tennis players move in a smaller space compared to basketball or football players. With few references in comparable movies or TV dramas, we had to experiment with the camera to get compelling deliver scenes, ”adds Cheng.
To track the ball’s movement, the crew rented two high-definition cameras capable of recording up to 3,000 frames per second. Usually most movies and TV dramas are shot in 24 frames every second.
In addition, before shooting the competition scenes, the actors were given some high-effort exercises, such as running in circles, to make their faces appear red and sweaty, giving a more realistic effect than makeup, says Cheng.
“In order to show tight muscles in close-ups, we had to keep doing exercises until just before the shoots started,” said Xu Weizhou, who plays Yu.
He says the drama is his first time playing a professional athlete, and perhaps the most “exhausting” of all his fencing work to date.
Xu Weizhou recalls that the show has set a record for reshoots in his acting career, saying he had to pay attention to details such as eye contact and footwork, while ensuring an authentic playing standard at the same time.
“Table tennis is our national sport. Most of us have played it in childhood, but I believe this drama will help young people better understand the spirit of the sport,” he says.
Contact the writer at [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]