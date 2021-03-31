Covid-19: Masks, player tests and vaccine certificates to get county cricket back on the road

NICK HOWSON: The ECB’s director of county cricket Neil Snowball has optimistically outlined what the summer of 2021 will look like, with the entire public being a big part of the plan.

County cricketers will be regularly tested for Covid-19 in 2021 and will remain under strict rules regarding their movement, even if the UK goes through the roadmap from lockdown.

Financial and logistical constraints meant that testing was not possible for domestic players last summer.

But 1,200 lateral flow devices, which deliver results in 30 minutes, have been delivered to the 18 first-class provinces and are currently in use in pre-season competitions.

All players have signed a code of conduct regulating their movements both on and off the field, similar to last season.

Open-air hospitality and non-essential shops will reopen in England from April 12, domestic overnight stays and international travel from May 17, before all restrictions are relaxed from June 21.

But all players have been warned to curb their behavior.

The ECB’s director of county cricket Neil Snowball said, “Their first priority is to make sure they protect themselves and their colleagues and we will encourage them to stay away from environments where they are likely to catch Covid.”

Although games are played behind closed doors when the season starts with the County Championship on April 8, locations may be at 25 percent capacity from May 17 – in time for the lucrative T20 Explosion which starts on June 9.

The government hopes that all restrictions can be lifted later that month, but the ECB and all provinces are bracing to keep some restrictions in place.

A combination of social distance limits, masks and vaccine certificates, which the government is currently considering introducing as proof of full immunization, remains on the table.

“We will do whatever we are asked to do to ensure that we can get the maximum number of people back,” added Snowball. “The ideal combination would be some sort of certification, with some kind of social distance and probably wearing masks, and we’ll do that to get as many people in as possible.”

Empty stadiums were a staple across the country last summer

He added, “We keep our options open. Government advice is not always consistent and can vary from week to week.

“One option is that locations can use their own mitigating factors to encourage people back and help meet their local needs.

“The government can outline their roadmap, but ultimately the responsibility rests with the local safety advisory group and the local public health department. We will do whatever it takes to get people back, but masks for some PHEs seem to be quite an important factor.”

Snowball says each county has the financial resources to play out the upcoming season as the sport continues to count the cost of playing the 2020 campaign without spectators.

The losses are still adding up, but the ECB expects more than £ 100 million to have been lost in the county game as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The provinces will have to wait another six weeks to discover the extent of the crowds towards the end of the season.

Future forecasts are therefore made on the condition that there is 50 percent capacity everywhere. Another term without supporters is described as a “very challenging” prospect.

“We try to be as optimistic as possible,” said Snowball. “The demand for tickets has been huge and the venues will try to bring in crowds.

“We’ll probably know for about a month, mid-May we’ll get a better idea of ​​how the other stages of the roadmap went.

Somerset won the last one-day cup contested in 2019

“We are very close to the discussions and I am hopeful that we can get a significant audience back, but if for some reason that doesn’t work out and those restrictions continue, those venues have plans to roll back the games in August and September. “

A summer with a full international schedule, the return of a revised championship, the Blast and The hundred is also suitable for the scaled-down One-day cup which will take place simultaneously in addition to the 100-ball competition.

Due to the busy schedule, the final of the 50-over competition will be played on Thursday (August 19) and away from its traditional home at Lord’s. After being pushed to the margins of the season, canceled altogether last season, and now moved to a midweek slot (it was a Saturday in September before Covid struck), it’s another blow to a format that saw England become world champions. is.

“What we want to do is make it an event in itself,” explains Snowball.

“It will be interesting to see how that goes. I know it is controversial to take it away from Lord’s, but Trent Bridge will embrace it and it will get off to a good start this year.

“We will hopefully breathe new life into a new venue. The One-day Cup is still a special event and you always look forward to it.

“There is a lot of cricket at Lord’s and the crowds were not what they used to be. Trent Bridge pitched for it and I think they will do a great job.

Alan Fordham, head of cricket operations at the ECB, added: “It’s hard to say where it will go in 2022, but if a weekend is available we might see it there.

Essex won the first Bob Willis Trophy last year

Following last semester’s Bob Willis trophy, a new County Championship format has been introduced for 2021, including a group and division stage. The discussion about the future of the red ball game will continue in this semester with a view to a more concrete format.

“What we would like to do is have a longer term plan so we can set up something that we are working on,” said former Warwickshire general manager Snowball.

“We have agreed to continue working there this year. We want to see how the new format works. We also want to see the impact of The Hundred.

“We come up with a longer term plan for 2022 and beyond or for years to come. We are determined to complete it before the end of the current season.”

