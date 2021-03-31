Too soon to be upset about Brandon Cleveland’s cancellation





The four-star defense against defensive tackles Brandon Cleveland is too early to be upset. Head coach Manny Diaz has taken a more conscious approach with the 2022 recruiting class for the Miami football program than in the past year. Cleveland is the 219th player, 17th DT and 25th player in Florida for 2022. Cleveland’s exemption drops Miami 35th to 57th in the 2020 team rankings in recruitment classes. Four-star quarterback Jacurri Brown who went to Miami last Friday is the only remaining player in the Hurricanes 2022 recruiting class. Some of that is deliberately from head coach Manny Diaz. Cleveland is the second release in the 2022 class. Miami also lost a three-star commitment to Jamaal Johnson earlier this month. Diaz has made an effort to curb the liberations that prevailed for Miami before taking over as head coach in December 2018. Nobody has been able to make campus visits in the past year. The mortar is currently running until at least May 31st. Brown was the biggest player to add to the Miami football program. When he went to Miami last week, Brown said he plans to recruit other players for the Hurricanes class of 2022. After praying and discussing it with my family, I decided to reopen my recruitment process and withdraw from Miami. Thanks for all the prayers and support. Brandon Cleveland ❤️ – Brandon Cleveland (@ brandonvibes25) March 30, 2021 According to Andrew Ivins of 247Sports.Com, the two primary contacts for Cleveland with Miami were co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Blake Baker who is now at LSU and defensive line coach Todd Stroud who was transferred to an administrative position with the Hurricanes. It’s still early in the 2022 and recruitment class Miami has offers looking forward to multiple four and five star DTs. Miami is young at DT. The Hurricanes will lose senior Jon Ford after the 2021 season and Nesta Jade Silvera and Jared Harrison-Hunte will qualify for the 2022 NFL Draft, but Miami signed a five-statute DT Leonard Taylor in 2021. With the methodical approach that Diaz and his staff are taking with the 2022 class due to the COVID-19 pandemic and not being able to see players in person, patience is required. After signing the 12th ranked class in 2021, Miami should go on to sign a top 15 class in 2022.







