Fans stunned by Bianca Andreescu’s incredible moment
Canadian Bianca Andreescu has stunned tennis fans during an extraordinary win over Garbine Muguruza at the Miami Open.
Eighth-seeded Canadian booked her spot in the quarter-finals with a captivating 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over the 12th seeded Spaniard.
Andreescu has had a nightmare of injuries since earning her first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2019.
The 20-year-old crashed out of the second round of this year’s Australian Open after a 16-month injury.
She then bowed out in the semi-finals of Melbourne’s Phillip Island Trophy – intended for players who were eliminated in the first week of the Australian Open.
Andreescu suffered another injury there that kept her out of action until the Miami Open, but the Canadian showed signs that she was back to her best in the sparkling win over Muguruza.
The three-set win was perhaps best typified by an overwhelming run in the deciding set that even left Andreescu stunned.
Muguruza slammed what appeared to be a poisonous cross-court winner deep into the Canandian’s side.
Throwing everything she had to the ball, Andreescu somehow managed to get a racket on it and sent back a barely credible forehand winner herself.
The incredible point left viewers – like Andreescu – in a state of disbelief.
This is vintage Bianca Andreescu tonight, which seems like an odd way to describe a 20-year-old play.
Awesome.
– Caroline Cameron (@SNCaroline) March 30, 2021
Tennis is better when Bianca Andreescu is healthy and plays at a high level. The combination of power and variety, when executed to perfection, is absolutely deadly.
– Max Gao (@MaxJGao) March 30, 2021
She couldn’t believe she’d made that amazing rescue herself. Just incredible that the level of Bibi’s game tonite is back at full blast. Pre-match I rooted for Garbi and still love her, but sure. i can’t stop smiling i missed this good ole Bianca!
– _ (@ Akaneirosora17) March 30, 2021
The Canadian, who saved six of the eight break points, will face Spain’s unseed Sara Sorribes Tormo in the quarter-finals (AEDT) on Thursday.
“I feel like this (race) was a step closer to feeling just as good as in 2019,” Andreescu said after the race.
“And I just want to keep rolling like that and feel really good there and hold on to difficult moments.
Canadian recaptures some of her best forms
While her mom, dad and dog Coco watch from her playpen, Andreescu broke the former world number 1 in the first game of the third set and rolled from there, beating a player who already has a title and two runners-up this year. . .
“It’s always satisfying to win in three sets, especially after dropping an opener,” said Andreescu.
“Even when I’m down, I know I can usually find a way, not always, usually I can find a way to come back and do it very, very well,” she said. “And I keep proving that to myself.
Andreescu broke the rock-hard Muguruza twice in the second set after not having a breakpoint once in the first set against her aggressive opponent.
The second break, which brought Andreescu to 5-3, came immediately after Muguruza returned to the service with her own break.
A salvo from the Canadian hit the band and passed before a casual mistake by Muguruza ended the game, leading to Andreescu’s trademark “Come on”.
Muguruza took the lone break of the first set to take a 5-3 lead, then scored four straight points on the serve to take the opener.
I knew she was going to come out really strong. And that’s what she did, ‘Andreescu said.
“I had to adjust again, which I did in the second set, I regrouped and I kept fighting. I changed my game plan a little bit and it worked.
27-year-old Muguruza captured the French Open and 2017 Wimbledon titles.
with agencies
