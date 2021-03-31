Class 1A State Hockey: Flyers squeak past Delano

After his winning overtime goal in Section 6-1A finals, Moore scored the game winner in the fourth-seeded Little Falls Flyers 2-1 win over fifth-seeded Delano in the Class 1A quarter-finals on Tuesday, March 30.

Moore’s goal is his third of the season and came with just under 10 minutes to go.

It’s nice to see him score, said Flyers head coach Tony Couture. Everyone contributes and George just has a hot hand now. It wasn’t a snipe like the goal against Fergus Falls, but he got it on the net and it went in.

Flyers’ goalkeeper Dane Couture scored 33 saves as the Flyers were outshot 34-16 but still went further.





I just think he was playing, said Tony Couture. When goalkeepers are in that zone pucks look like beach balls and he was well positioned frustrating them all night. Hes had three games in the area at the end of the year.

Dane Couture said he told himself before the game not to get too starstruck under the lights of the Xcel Energy Center.

I thought I was going to get a little shaky after the warm-ups, he said. I told myself it was just a different game and let it go.

Little Falls will play against Dodge County in the semi-finals on Thursday, April 2.

Dodge County knocked out the best Hermantown playing with their junior varsity because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Flyers previously played against Dodge County on March 5 and fell 3-2. That game was the second game back for Little Falls after a quarantine.

That really wasn’t fair to us, said Dane Couture. I think if we go out and play our best game we can take them and have another day.

Dodge County’s top player, Brody Lamb, scored six goals in the quarter-finals against Hermantown.

That’s a game in which we just fought hard and lost, Tony Couture said of the March 5 game. (Lamb) just ate us and they are a great team, which they proved tonight.

The Flyers benefited from two power plays in the first period. After not getting a shot on the first, Joe Marjerle scored on assists by Gunnar Gustafson and Matt Filippi on the second power play to make it 1-0.

Little Falls was leading after the first period despite an outshot 11-3. Dane Couture made a few dive saves to keep the Tigers scoreless in the opening period.

In that early period, I thought we were playing well, said Tony Couture. A lot went well in that first period to keep us going.

Dane Couture dropped one late in the second half to level the game. Delanos Will Brown went top shelf to score with 2:22 left in the bout as the Tigers outshot the Flyers 11-5 in the second.

We thought this was a game to be won for us, said Dane Couture. We performed well and that is why we won the game.

Little Falls has allowed one goal or less in the four games since the section’s playoffs began on March 19.

It shows we can hang out with the best teams in the state, Dane Couture said. All the extra exercises that we have done in practice stood out and we can finish it.

Delano 0 1 0 1

Little Falls 1 0 1 2

First Period: LF-Joe Marjerle (Gunnar Gustafson, Matt Filippi) PPG 8:00

Second period: D-Will Brown (Jack Keranen) 14:38

Third Period: LF-George Moore (Gunnar Gusfatson) 7:04

Shots on Target: LF 3-5-8 16, D 11-11-12 34

Goals: LF-Dane Couture (33 saves); D-Thomas Huotari (saved 14 times)

Little Falls 2, Delano 1

Key: Clutch goals and good goaltending will take the Flyers to the semi-finals

General: LF 14-4-1, D 14-7-1

Next: Little Falls will play Dodge County at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Friday, April 2 at 1pm.

