Fosla Academy wins National Principals Cup Trophy





Fosla Academy Karishi, Abuja yesterday became champion of this year's National Principals Cup final, held at Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja. The Sani Lulu guys beat Christ Comprehensive College, Kaduna 2-0 in an entertaining final dominated by the FCT guys. The guys from Kaduna, who started the game at a fast pace, struck out halfway through the first half when the guys from Fosla took over the match. Tukura Joel struck twice in the 23rd and 24th minutes to hurl victory by his side, making it difficult for their opponents to get through Fosla's defensive line. The first stanza ended 2-0 in favor of Fosla and all of the Kaduna boys' attempts to get back into the match in the second half were futile as the Karishi boys walked away with the trophy. At the end of the meeting, Fosla Coach, Mary Godspower dedicated the victory to God and hard work. She said she was not surprised at the performance of the guys who met the bills. We worked hard to get this far and it would have been disappointing if we hadn't won the trophy. She thanked their owner, Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi, a former president of the Football Association of Nigeria, for providing the platform to achieve the result. Our owner was very helpful. He gave us both moral and financial support to ensure we excel, said the former Super Falcons player. Events were also held in the fields of table tennis, athletics with participants in the relay and high jump, long jump and other field events. In the table tennis event, Timileyin Ajibade won the boys 'singles, while Saidat Akeem became the champion in the girls' singles. John Mathew and Samuel Boboye won the Boys Doubles event while the girls doubles were won by the pair Saidat Akeem and Ayoola Kabira. The event was attended by Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, former FIFA Executive Committee member, Dr. Amos Adamu, former Sports Director, Alhassan Yakmut and former Principals Cup players Joseph Dosu and Tajudeen Disu.

