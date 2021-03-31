CBJ Today: Savard is finally getting one

A bit of a cloud lifted on the Blue Jackets on Wednesday as Columbus recovered from his few losses in Detroit with a much better shot at taking a 3-1 win in Tampa Bay on Tuesday evening. Columbus will practice at the bay again this afternoon as he prepares for Thursday’s rematch at Amalie Arena.

This season, BlueJackets.com will be posting CBJ Today every weekday, a look at news, notes, analysis and fun from around the Blue Jackets world. It’s all you need to know if you’re a fan going into the day.

A Savy Tally

Maybe it was just meant to be.

John Tortorella said Brad Shaw called it. David Savard said he and his teammates were joking about it.

And on his return to Amalie Arena for the first time in nearly two years – a long trajectory with a total of zero goals – Savard lived up to his end of the bargain.

His goal in the last minute of the second period was not only the winning goal in Columbus’s 3-1 win, it was Savard’s first goal of any kind since his famous – at least in CBJ circles – goal in Game 1 of the 2019 playoffs against Tampa Bay. That number was huge, as it led to the Jackets’ comeback in the third period in what was to be not only an opening win, but also a sweep of the powerful Lightning.

That goal came on April 12, 2019, but Savard’s previous regular season goal was March 30, 2019, when he scored in a Nashville win.

So add it all up and maybe it was meant to be.

Video: CBJ @ TBL: Savard hammers home with a one-timer in the slot

“Shawzy called before the game,” Tortorella said of his defensive assistant coach. “He said Savy would score.”

“We joked a little yesterday, Jonesy and Z and I, so it’s kind of funny that it happened in this building,” Savard sad. “I think it was nice finally getting one.”

But think about it. Not only was it the Jackets’ first appearance at Amalie Arena since that playoff series, it had been exactly two years since Savard’s last goal. And he closed it off with an extra forward, which added sweetness to the party, as he had five teammates to enjoy on the ice instead of the usual four.

“I think a lot of the guys were aiming for me to buy one soon, but it was just a good feeling,” said Savard. “It was a big goal at the time to go up 2-0.”

The goal came as Patrick Maroon was about to be whistled for what would have been Tampa Bay’s only penalty kick in the game. With the upcoming period hiatus, the Blue Jackets didn’t get through, content to wait in their own zone for the right opportunity to attack and tick the clock to push more of the penalty time into the third period.

But they wouldn’t get that far. Finally the Blue Jackets got the puck in the ice, with Nick Foligno pushing up the right wing. The captain led it Alexandre Texier with speed, and Texier slashed into a Tampa defender to get into the right circle.

From there it was a simple, short stride to Savard – it couldn’t have gone more than 10 feet – but it was the perfect feed as Savard was crammed for a one-timer and quickly ripped the puck past Curtis McElhinney before he could move .

Savard – an early career attacking defender who scored 11 goals in 2014-15 and eight in 2018/19 – was getting closer and closer to ending his 100-game drought, but it certainly got right in time. Tampa when the Jackets took a major victory.

“It felt absolutely right,” he said. “It’s been a while, but it is what it is. It was a big goal at the time. It’s always fun, but it’s a big win for us. That’s all that matters.”

Some new contributors

We talked in this space yesterday about possible lineup changes, but I’ll be the first to admit I didn’t see four coming.

The Blue Jackets exchanged nearly a quarter of the skater line-up for this competition, putting Liam Foudy and Zac Dalpe in the forward for Ryan MacInnis and Riley Nash while also gambling Dean Kukan | and Mikko Lehtonen in the defensive corps instead of Michael Del Zotto and Gabriel Carlsson.

Each of the four players who entered has its own story. Kukan, for example, has been in and out of the lineup all year – just as he has been his entire career – but had to play his 100th career game on Tuesday night. His defensive partner, Lehtonen, made his CBJ debut, playing in his 10th NHL game after coming over from his native Finland to play at Toronto this year, before being traded to Columbus earlier this month.

Foudy is a great prospect for the Jackets who started the year in the squad but went to AHL Cleveland to regain some playing time and confidence. And then there’s Dalpe, the 31-year NHL veteran who had seen no action since playing one game – November 15, 2018 – during the 2018/19 season.

Video: Pregame: Foudy (03/30/21)

They are all good stories, but I have to admit that I have a certain connection with Dalpe’s. I covered his two seasons at Ohio State from 2007-2009, when the second round pick was a highly skilled offensive threat that some saw as a potential NHL star. Instead, he came in as a tweener, someone who could fill the net at AHL level but never quite found the top six minutes in the NHL. In last night’s game, he had played 141 NHL games with five different teams over nine seasons, scoring 12 goals and 25 points in total.

He’s a great guy who has dedicated his life to the game – I can say the same about his brother, Ben, a former CBJ front office intern who is now video coordinator at St. Louis – and so it was pretty cool to to be able to see him return to the line-up last night, especially as he said his youngest 2-year-old son would finally get the chance to see him play at the NHL level. Zac has also battled injuries in recent years and admitted at times that he wasn’t sure he would ever come back.

Video: Pregame: Dalpe (03/30/21)

“I’ve always worked hard when no one else was looking, and I’m just excited to get this opportunity,” he said. “31 years old, still knocking at the door to play in this league, not only have I come back from the injury, but it’s my family and my good friends. I love them watching as much as I play. . ”

So how did everyone do it? Lehtonen and Kukan had a solid play as a pair, limiting the Lightning’s scoring chances, and Lehtonen in particular showed a good balance on the puck in his first game with the team. The fourth line of the team of Dalpe, Foudy and Eric Robinson arguably the most consistent forward line of the night, created a few opportunities, used their speed to make things happen in transition, and provided energy.

It takes all 18 men pulling the rope to beat a team like Tampa Bay, and those fourth-line and third-pair players got their jobs done tonight.