Oliver Martin is making impressive progress





When it comes to Nebraska football-wide receivers, there is one in particular that has really caught my attention in recent months. Oliver Martin would be that recipient. I got some bullshit earlier this year for saying he could be an important part of the offense. I’m still left there. It is also clear that Scott Frost also sees something special in him. He registered catches for 63 yards last year. He was a good secondary receiver, providing Nebraska with some experienced leadership over what was a shoddy wide receiver unit. Personally, I’ll be interested to see what he can do with a year of the Nebraska football offensive system under his belt. Last year it was about getting the feel of things. Now it’s all about getting the best out of things. Speaking to the media earlier this week, Frost indicated that Martin seems to be growing a bit more. He’s more comfortable with what he’s trying to do, which is certainly great news as expected, too. I don’t think he will be the type of recipient to be the center of the offense. I think he will be a really good secondary player. You could definitely see him thrive once he started playing at a high level. Now he will try to phase out that. Seems like he already does. As Frost indicated earlier during the week Martin starts to get the hang of things. Spring practices are for development, and it sounds like that’s exactly what Martin is doing. I think he can translate that into games. Even with not much knowledge of the Nebraska playbook last year, he seemed to catch on quite quickly last year. “We threw him in the line of fire and he did well and started the last few games for us, but it was difficult for him because he never really understood the basics of the attack and the language,” said the Nebraska offensive coordinator. Lubick said. “It wasn’t his fault, it was just the situation he was in. He’s always had great athleticism, we knew that. I actually got him out of high school when I was in Oregon. But now he takes it one step further because he understands the violation. He knows which route to take, knows who to block. “Now that he plays with some confidence and knows what he’s doing, you can really see his athletic skills coming and it was impressive.” I would like to hear that he is progressing at a high level. Now that he has a full range of spring drills ahead of him, he may be able to give a little nudge to be an important part of the offense. Development is something Nebraska football has struggled with when it comes to their players. Maybe, just maybe, Martin could be an exception to that way of thinking.

