Central Hockey: Haverford’s Depth Is Too Much For Conestoga | Sport

ASTON With the way the 2020 season ended, no team has a monopoly on the unfinished business storyline. For Haverford hockey, the mantra is a bit different.

The Fords business was completed when COVID-19 cancellations fell last March, thanks to a loss to Springfield in the extension of the Central League final and a setback to Perkiomen Valley in the Flyers Cup, both with the Fords as the nominal favorite.

Haverford is playing as the top-seeded favorite again this year and shows that lessons have been learned.

The Fords jumped over fifth-place Conestoga in the semifinals of the Central League on Tuesday-evening and closed the game in two bouts with a 10-0 win.

It moves Haverford to Wednesday night’s final against the late game winner, No. 3 Springfield and No. 7 Ridley.

It’s a bit unfinished business for us, said attacker Jagur McClelland. I think I was going to use it as motivation. We have more or less the whole season. The loss in the Central League championships, that was our main goal, and we want to make it to a state championship, but we lost that too. I think we just used it as motivation to keep moving forward, keep winning games.

Haverford left no doubt, beating Conestoga 23-3 in the first period and 42-5 before the game. It took a while for the wall to come down to Conestoga goalkeeper Luc Beauparlant, who made 32 saves and was excellent early. But when the locks opened, there was no closure.

The Fords led 3-0 after a period. Then Jacob Orazi transferred a feed from McClelland 13 seconds into the second half, and Dan Quartapella cleared a rebound from a shot from Aidenn Johnson exactly one minute later to make it 5-0.

The key was to throw pucks on the net and make sure Beauparlant had little time to think. He was solid early on, especially with traffic ahead of the net, able to stop 14 of the Fords’ first 15 offerings. But three power-play goals and a constant bombardment of rubber carried him down.

I think getting pucks on the net was the most important thing, Fords defender Nate Rabadam said. We struggled with that last year and this year we worked really hard on it.

Conestoga did not help the cause. The Pioneers dressed only eleven skaters and went to the box six times plus a few misconducts. That included a penalty kick right after Quartapellas’ goal to increase the 5-0 deficit, although they eliminated it. However, the tired legs could not escape.

McClelland punished them in the first period. He came around the net and ripped one under the crossbar to open the score 1:16 in, then grabbed a loose puck just inside the blueline, exited the zone, grabbed a cup of steam in the neutral zone and rushed in to get a Rocket. shot past a stranded Beauparlant at 10:50 am to make it 3-0.

McClelland added two assists. Linemates Mike McGeoch (two goals, two assists) and Orazi (goal, two assists) were the beneficiaries. McGeoch aimed home a goal in the first and poached another from a sharp puck move between the forwards.

By the end of the second, the Fords were able to roll lines and rest for Wednesday. Freshman Gus Scuderi scored twice, also on a hit from Paul Perricone’s point, and Jackson McCormick added the goal of triggering the grace rule.

I think that’s our depth, McClelland said. One of our greatest things that our team has is depth. It’s great to have our third and fourth line boys contribute. Went to put away hard teams.

Jai Jani stopped all five shots to find his way into the Haverford cage, including an escape denial from Conor Rolston that was shorthand in the second period.

By then, any mystery about the outcome was long gone, as was the purpose of the Fords.

Our game plan with a game like this is to bury them early, not give them life, not leave them early in the game to give them confidence, because it will make things harder for us, McClelland said. I think we were the favorite, we executed early and we got it done.