More sports could be included in NSG later this year if Covid-19 remains under control: Lawrence Wong, Schools News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – More sports could be included in the National School Games (NSG) later this year if the Covid-19 situation remains under control and more people in Singapore are vaccinated, Education Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday (March 31).

At the NSG’s opening ceremony at Our Tampines Hub, Mr. Wong said organizers will continue to review the situation and it may also be possible to relax some security measures.

This year’s Games, which started on Monday and end on May 27, feature only 12 of the 29 sports in the A, B and Senior Divisions. They are badminton, bowling, golf, gymnastics, skipping rope, sepak takraw, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo (poomsae), tennis, 3v3 volleyball and wushu.

There will also be about 12,000 student athletes, compared to the usual 60,000.

The sports were selected because they were considered non-contact sports with limited physical contact and minimal mixing between participants from different schools at competition locations.

The C and Junior Divisions are expected to resume in Term 3, starting June 28. The list of affected sports will be announced later.

High schools contest the B (Sec 3, 4 and 5) and C (Sec 1 and 2) divisions, while the A division is for junior colleges. The Senior division is for Primary 5 and 6 students, and the Junior category is for those in Primary 3 to 5.

Mr. Wong said: “While we resume the games, we are not doing it the same way we were before. We are adapting, we are taking precautions and many additional adjustments.

“And that’s because, although the infection is currently under control in Singapore, we’re still not out of the woods.

“The virus has not been eradicated from within our community, and it is very likely that there is still a low viral circulation in our community and therefore we must remain alert and vigilant.”

Safety management measures at the NSG include limits on the venue’s capacity and the absence of spectators.

The national championships table tennis, badminton (both senior and B divisions) and volleyball (B division) have also been canceled. Instead, these sports will only show the zonal level due to the large number of participating schools and the shorter competition period.



Student athletes Aliff Qayyum Bin Zainalabidin (left) and Nicolle Lee Shiting (second from left) take their oath at the opening ceremony of the 2021 National School Games. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Mr Wong said that when the Republic saw an increase in local cases earlier this year, the Games had to be postponed and “there was a very real risk” that they could be suspended again.

The NSG was shut down twice last year before finally being canceled for the first time since its launch in 1959.

Mr Wong said: “Fortunately we tightened up the measures after that, we were able to reduce and control the local transmission. After the Chinese New Year celebrations, we have not seen any upturn in cases.

“At the same time, we have also started to ramp up vaccination for the entire population and also among teachers to protect our educators as well as the students and the school community.

“All of this has given us confidence and I am very happy that we can finally continue with the NSG today.”

Fairfield Methodist School (secondary) volleyball player Yap Sze Xuen, 16, was disappointed to not get a chance to participate in national games, but understood the need for such restrictions.

“We don’t want the spread of the virus and next time we want to play 6v6, we have to stick with it until we can return and eventually go back to the citizenship. It’s for the benefit of future generations,” said the Secondary 4 student, who wants to achieve the South Zone title with her team.



Mr. Lawrence Wong (left, in red) interacting with the Peicai Secondary School team during the NSG Volleyball Competition. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Mr. Wong also noted that “sporting excellence is not only determined by performance in the NSG; it must go further”.

He added, “I hope all of our student athletes will take the opportunity to reflect and take stock of your athletic journey so far, and how it has shaped your response to adversity.

“Cherish the bonds you have built with your teammates, your coaches and teachers and even your parents who have traveled with you, and keep doing your best and striving for excellence in everything.”