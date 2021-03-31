How Micah Shrewsberry Plans To Rebuild Penn State Men’s Basketball | Penn State Men’s Basketball News

The history and tradition of athletics at Penn State is one of success and enduring legacies of both programs and coaches.

However, little is said about basketball in that history.

The Nittany Lions haven’t seen a single coach exceed 0.600 in win rate since Elmer Gross in the 1950s, played the NCAA tournament just nine times, and ranked for just 25 weeks in total.

Following the move from former interim head coach Jim Ferry, who took over following the retirement of former head coach Pat Chambers, the athletics department and its administration have spent a lot of time searching for the man whose job it will be to change that forgettable legacy.

The person they settled on? Micah Shrewsberry, a former assistant with both the Boston Celtics and fellow Big Ten program Purdue.

Shrewsberry will face a daunting task in Happy Valley.

The Indianapolis resident must first pick up the pieces of a tattered program that has seen nearly all of its prominent players enter the transfer portal and currently has no incoming recruits in the 2021 class.

He also has to work to build a competitive program in what many believe is the deepest and most challenging conference in college basketball at a school that was never known for its basketball team.

Some coaches see working for a college where basketball is not everyone’s attention as a disadvantage, but Shrewsberry has shown how he can use the success of so many other teams at Penn State to his advantage.

Everyone here in this department has contacted me and welcomed me into this family, Shrewsberry said. I now have zero wins and two last week [Penn State] coaches hit 600 and 200. That’s a long way off, but they were also on zero at one point, so I want to ask them, how do you get there? How do you do that?

Shrewsberry also explained how much James Franklin has helped him since arriving here and how the head coach of such a prominent football team as Penn States can help him.

I know my place in this university. I need him to help us recruit, which is huge for me, Shrewsberry said. To be able to have a man like James Franklin to learn from, to choose his brain, to know the good and the bad of this place. like that, as well as the other coaches here.

To avoid a potential first season as head coach, Shrewsberry will try to keep some of the players who entered their names on the transfer portal after the end of the 2020-21 season.

Shrewsberry has already seen a player announce that hell has returned to junior guard Izaiah Brockington, and he’s still in touch with Trent Buttrick, John Harrar, Myreon Jones and Seth Lundy. Meanwhile, senior security guard Jamari Wheeler has announced that he will be spending next season in Ohio State.

I have spoken to all the guys who have come in and we are actively trying to get them back. We talk to them and have face-to-face conversations via Zoom or FaceTime, but we are also actively recruiting, Shrewsberry said.

While acknowledging the importance of the portal and player retention, the newly appointed head coach stated that he was only interested in returning players who have invested 100% in the program.

My goal is to have a great team when it comes time to tip next season, Shrewsberry said. There are a lot of great players out there, but we want our own. We also want guys who stand six feet in Penn State, who make Penn State bleed, and who believe in our vision. “

One of the most important steps for the former Purdue assistant will be to set up his desired system in Penn State.

Shrewsberry stressed the importance of defense in the current college basketball landscape, citing the fact that nearly all of the teams playing in the Elite Eight at this year’s NCAA tournament are all elite defensive teams, as are all of the top teams in the Big Ten.

We must be a great defensive team. To have a chance in the Big Ten, you have to be one of the best defensive teams in our league. That’s how you win. I’ve had a chance to see it up close and personal for the past two years, Shrewsberry said. If we’re consistent in that area, we’ll give ourselves a shot every night, whether the ball goes in or not.

The new head coach’s plan for the team attack is likely to get fans excited, as Shrewsberry wants to base his attack on the attack he learned under Brad Stevens at the Celtics and Butler.

The way we want to play will flow a little freely, Shrewsberry said. I am great at distancing myself and giving each other the opportunity to make plays by separating from each other. Everyone must touch and share the ball.

If you do that offensively, I think guys feel good about the offense and they feel good about each other which leads to them being more connected to the defensive side.

Early in his tenure at Penn State, Shrewsberry may not always be able to bring in the players he really wants and can continue to work with players who don’t always fit into his ideal form.

Fortunately for Penn State, Shrewsberry brings more than 20 years of coaching experience at a number of different levels, where he has experience adapting to different situations, both when putting together a program and during games.

I don’t think you can be married to any particular way of playing, and then your players won’t fit that way. I think you should be able to tweak and change things in an instant, Shrewsberry said. That’s what I’ve learned in the offensive coordinator role in Purdue, and that’s what we’ll do here.

We want to put our players in the best position to succeed. Everyone is different from one game to another, but that is part of learning and being able to adapt.