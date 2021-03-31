A busy Thursday in golf and tennis awaits the Korda family

MIAMI Nelly Korda continues to ask her parents if she can book their flights to watch her and her sister play in the LPGA’s first major of the year this week.

She wants them there. She’s just so glad they’re not there yet. And if they don’t get there at all, that might be even better.

Let’s explain: Korda sisters Jessica and Nelly have already made a name for themselves in golf, and now their younger brother Sebastian is now having his breakout week in the tennis world. It will be a very busy Thursday for the family: Jessica and Nelly have the opening round of the ANA Inspiration in California, while Sebastian has the biggest game of his young career in the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

The unexpectedly stalled schedule created a Korda conundrum: What should the parents do?

They are probably going to change their schedule a bit and hopefully stay with me, said Sebastian Korda.

Sounds like he is fulfilling his wish. For now, the plan is for Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtov – both were professional tennis players, Petr once reached number 2 in the world and won the Australian Open, Regina a top-30 player representing Czechoslovakia at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul – – to stay in Miami and keep an eye on their daughters from afar.

The sisters understand. He did very well, said Nelly Korda.

Jessica Korda is 28 and number 18 in the world; Nelly Korda, 22, is ranked number 4 in the world. Sebastian Korda is the little brother, at least in terms of age he is 20, but at 1.85 meters he is by no means small.

And his world ranking is also increasing; he was No. 224 last year, came to No. 87 to Miami and is now assured of a climb into the 1960s. He could even become the highest-placed American next week if he wins the Miami title.

Student of the game, he has mate, he can do many things, he has all the shots, “said Frances Tiafoe, one of four American men who made the round of 16 in Miami this week. I am a fan of his. a great guy. I want the best for him. “

Korda towered over and squeaked a three-set victory over Argentina’s No. 5 seed Diego Schwartzman in the round of 16 games on Tuesday in Miami, their height difference most evident when they shook hands when it was over. Schwartzman, quoted at 5-foot-7, was very complimentary after the game about the only American man left behind in the Miami draw.

He has very good timing, good service, good moves, Schwartzman said. He looks like he played (on the) ATP Tour many years ago. He’s doing great.

Frankly, the family’s schedule rarely matches. It’s not uncommon for the Korda kids to play on different continents at the same time, meaning sleep cycles usually turn into a mess for their parents. And the siblings aren’t around each other that much either, but the sisters know they’ll often get a text in capital letters from their brother on Thursday with a few kind words to help them through their round.

He loves to pump up, said Nelly Korda. He’s definitely the hype man of the family. It’s pretty funny. We watched his game yesterday and it was really exciting and he played well. He puts in a lot of work, and it’s so cool to see it pay off and it’s so cool to see it doing well. Jess and I are definitely his biggest fans.

That’s why they don’t mind those nationwide plane tickets for their not-yet-needed parents. The LPGA tournament ends on Sunday. Just like the Miami Open. As the sisters make their way to the final, if their little brother wins a few more matches, that could be a day like no other for the Kordas.

Hopefully they will stay there, Nelly said.

