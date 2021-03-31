Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings





After a seventeen points thump into the hands of the Sacramento Kings, the San Antonio Spurs are back in the second game of a two game series between the teams. After climbing 1-5 in their last six games, the San Antonio Spurs seem to have their backs to the wall, despite being halfway through their longest home ground of the year. Anecdotally, for the first time I can remember, the Spurs have felt they were at a clear disadvantage at home rather than on the road, and their track record confirms that, with 11-14 at home vs. 12-7 away from the boundaries of the AT&T Center. First quarter collapses and an unfavorable performance have plagued Spurs at home all season, but the main reason for their latest slip was a combination of attacking misery and defensive exhaustion Some players have faced inconsistency issues and injuries, and others have been engulfed in defense as the rest of the rotation collapsed, an annoying combination for a team operating with lean offensive balance (as evidenced by a net rating that floats more of the season on or just below even). Losing (though temporary) the contributions and distances Lonnie Walker has made this season is yet another thorn in the side of a Spurs team still looking for a secondary offensive identity in the wake of LaMarcus’ relegation Aldridges and the final exit. The good news is that the Spurs will be dealing with a team even more youthfully inconsistent than they are. Like the Spurs, the Kings have an (even more) negative net rating and have gone 12-12 on the road. In addition, they have the NBA’s worst defensive rating and are typically average at long range. The bad news is that the Kings shot the lights in their last game with San Antonio, dropping 18 (!) Threes on the Spurs for 56% of the field, scoring 7th, 9th in offensive rating, with the 7th best real shooting percentage in the division and a five-game winning streak (7-3 in their last ten). There’s always a story that the team that actually shows up on any given night will be the winner, and that was certainly the case on Sunday night, but it’s a gamble as to which team will show up on both sides in what should be a duel of two. are considered. of the most inconsistent teams in the Western Conference. Heres hopes are the good guys at this. March 31, 2021 | 7:30 p.m. CT View: FSSW | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM) Traces of injuries: Lonnie Walker IV – Off (wrist), Keita Bates-Diop – Off (Hamstring), Gorgui Dieng – Not available (daily) Kings injuries: Jahmius Ramsey – out (hamstring), Hassan Whiteside – out (knee), Marvin Bagley III – out (hand) What should you pay attention to: Derrick White’s return: In recent seasons, one of San Antonios’s constant x-factors has come in the form of Dejounte Murrays’ alternating play. Sure, injuries and re-acclimation had a lot to do with those inconsistencies, but this season Murray seemed to have found a firm floor by reliably scoring and defending, while avoiding (largely) the sales issues that previously paralyzed his ability. lead the offense. And while Murrays is by no means a finished product, it has been Derrick White who grapples with his own inconsistencies that have hit San Antonio’s rearguard this season. Like Murray last season, White struggled with re-acclimation after a lengthy layoff, and the result is a 39% field goal and 33% from deep. The sample size is not overwhelmingly large, but over twenty games played I think it is safe to say that the inconsistency has plagued White in his time on the field as he added five games in which he got 58% or better off the field shot, but also five games in which he shot 30% or worse. The former firing rates are compelling evidence that White has not lost his shot so much as he has lost his rhythm, but the Spurs will need every efficient offensive contribution they can get, and they will likely need Good Derrick to have a real chance. making up for this late season, let alone challenging whatever seed they come across in case they do.

The Keldon Johnson Slump: The title of this bullet point will seem a little provocative to a fanbase as committed to Johnson as this one, but I’d like to be clear that I’m just calling it what it is, not judging its potential or an indictment of his game. Any player who sees their first season with significant rotation time will get stuck at some point in the season, and it’s that piece that often reveals what kind of determination a player has. Personally, I feel like Keldon has all the determination it takes to get over this bump (and then some), but I’m also not going to ignore the recent difficulties. In four of the last six games, Johnson walked away with one draw or less (a big change from earlier in the season) and has only recorded a field goal percentage higher than 46% once. Looks like the book is out on Keldon now as teams have begun to opt for ball denial and / or quick substitution strategy against him on defense, rather than letting him build momentum on his way to the edge. Without the great forward attack that allowed him to make mistakes and throw a pile of paint like a ball through pins, he was forced to wait for good chances to unleash his still running jump shot, rather than create his own chances around the rim, and the Spurs infraction suffered as a result. This could be a telling point in Johnson’s development as hell has to come up with a creative solution to this problem. The good news is that he is part of one of the best player development franchises in the NBA and has a coaching staff that will likely be able to help him come up with creative alternatives, but the crux of further progress will ultimately fall on Keldon’s broad shoulders. . I hope he can handle the task. For the perspective of Kings fans, visit Sactown Royalty. PtRs Game thread is available tonight for those who want to chat through the game. You can also follow the promotion via PtRs Twitter feed







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos