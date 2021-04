Cricket news 2021: Yorkshire kit mocked, Nike deal, internet response, Graeme Swann hits uniform

Someone calls the fashion police, we would like to report it. The English county of Yorkshire has become the butt of jokes after the unveiling of its new kit for this season’s T20 competition, as many cricket fans took the opportunity to mock the fresh look. Watch every match of the 2021 Marsh One-Day Cup live and on demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14 days for free> With a two-tone blue design, the shirt that will be worn by both the men’s and women’s teams features sky blue and navy blue sections with the club symbol, the rose. But after going online to spruce up the kit now available to order, Yorkshire was made fun of by comedians on Twitter. Thoughts? Source: Twitter Former English spinner Graeme Swann was among those who made fun of the uniform. Yorkshires new kit … am I the only one who can see a cartoon monkey with floppy bangs? Is that what they are aiming for? Spicy idea. Really awful kit ghost, Swann tweeted, with two crying / laughter emojis. However, the kids are clearly buzzing about the kit. Look at the unbridled joy for both boys and girls that the new design brings, Swann added sarcastically, referring to the gritty facial expressions rocked by the players in the promotional photo. Ex-New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull also had a brutal dig. I think Vickers could have done better after hours @PSLCC on a Satdee night … – Simon Doull (@Sdoull) March 31, 2021 Most of the responses in response to Yorkshires’ official Twitter post about the new kit weren’t exactly friendly. Michael Jones wrote: Please tell me this is not real. Julian: 80% chance that Smith became captain 7:25 John Beardsmore tweeted, Is this what lockdown does to people? Who the hell at YCCC endorsed such gruesome designs? Steve Robson added, I could understand if this was April 1, but they are just wrong. The reveal comes as Yorkshire announced it was partnering with Nike on a four-year deal to become the official club kit supplier. Yorkshire captain and English all-rounder David Willey is a fan of the new threads. I am very excited that the club will be partnering with Nike starting this season, he said. The players are always proud to wear a Yorkshire shirt, and it is important to see and feel the role while playing. In terms of design for the T20 kit, I wanted something that was representative of the brand of cricket that I would like the guys to play this summer. It is daring and makes an impression, and it was very well received by the team.







