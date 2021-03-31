USA Football recommends 8 procedures for the safety of young people WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio

USA Football has put in place eight procedures to improve the safety and health of youth players, with all of these methods endorsed by some major medical organizations.

American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA), and the National Youth Sports Health & Safety Institute (NYSHSI) are supported by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA) and the National Youth Sports Health & Safety Institute (NYSHSI).

Utilizing new training and exercise standards, the eight recommendations include using the two-point stance and rest days between full-contact games and scrimmages.

USA Football, the national sports governing body and a member of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, has drafted the proposals in line with the football development model designed to develop the whole athlete based on the age and stage of development of the child. It involved a task force made up of leaders in football, sports science, medicine and long-term athlete development.

Our goal was to let science guide us in our work to make informed decisions that can catalyze better and safer play, said Michael Krueger, USA Football’s senior director of education.

Dr. Thayne Munce of Sanford Health and the National Youth Sports Health & Safety Institute adds:

Looking at these recommendations, they are logical steps, but they are not necessarily obvious to everyone, especially when you consider that many youth football organizations are run by volunteers. They may not have the opportunity to thoroughly consider some of these issues, especially the process USA Football went through. If people look at it, they will make sense and show that we are going in the right direction.

Through an extensive process that has taken more than two years, USA Football has consulted and advised by leading experts in the youth sports landscape.

One of the things we were most proud of with these recommendations is that we followed the science and also nuanced the balance, Krueger says. Football is a contact sport and we learn from science how to teach it more effectively while reducing the risks.

The eight recommendations:

Exercise duration guidelines, ranging from soccer players ages 5 and up through to pre-school.

Prohibiting specific contact drills that only promote or teach contact in the middle of an opponent; that do not allow players to win with speed or angles, but only through physical contact or collision; that do not require a game-specific response; and any full-contact drills that allow more than one 2-on-1 player-to-player interaction.

For youth soccer programs that play any version of contactless, limited contact, and / or custom contact games, all players initiate movement from the two-point stance.

For traditional full-field, full-contact programs, the two-point stance is encouraged for offending players.

Exercise exercises or activities considered full contact are not allowed on consecutive days.

No more than one full contact game or live-action scrimmage per week is recommended. In the postseason, a minimum of three days should elapse between full-contact games.

After an acclimation period, during the preseason, coaches should limit the number of full contacts to no more than 75 minutes per week, to no more than 30 minutes per day. Full contact is any contact with competitive speed, including both thuds when players stay on their feet and stop playing after a quick whistle on the touch point and live contact levels.

Once regular season games begin, coaches must limit the amount of full contact to no more than 60 minutes per week, with no more than 30 minutes per day.

One of the things that coincide with these recommendations is that efforts are being made to make the game safer and better for the player, Munce says, and these recommendations should give parents a lot of confidence that steps are being taken.

