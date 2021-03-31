Prep Boys Hockey: Hermantown JV can’t silence Lamb, Dodge County

Max Plante, Zams’s younger brother, observed the neighborhood and casually noted that there might be a Mighty Ducks-esque movie about Hermantown if the JV made it to the Class A quarter-final over Dodge County.

There is no need to put Hollywood on the line.

Dodge County burst the Hawks bubble and won 7-3 at the Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday-evening.

Hermantown’s Cameron Pietrusa (5) scores a goal against Dodge County goalkeeper Isaac Dale (31) in the Class A quarter-final on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Clint Austin / [email protected])





University of Minnesota recruit Brody Lamb scored two goals in the first period to set the tone and added four more as the unseeded Wildcats (18-3-1) progressed to Friday’s semifinals at Delano or Little Falls.

Lambs six goals are one shy of the state tournament record set by Eveleths John Mayasich in 1951. He now has a state-best 48 goals and 82 points.

He’s a special player and played by heart, Hawks coach Patrick Andrews said over the phone because in-person interviewing was banned due to the Minnesota State High School Leagues’ COVID-19 protocols. You can see why he leads the state in scoring. We had no answer for Brody Lamb. Our answer was Zam Plante and we had to put it on ice all night.

Plante, a sophomore who led the state in scoring for most of the season before his shoulder was severed and thumb broken by a fine against Duluth East on March 8, recorded more ice age than a Zamboni driver in an attempt to defeat the Hawks competitive. .

Josh Muehlbauer (26) and Cameron Pietrusa (5) celebrate a Hermantown goal against Dodge County in the Class A Quarterfinal on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Clint Austin / [email protected])

He scored a goal and had two assists to end the season with 61 points.

I’ve never seen Zam Plante’s performance like this, Andrews said. We couldn’t get him off the ice when (Lamb) was out there. The only way we could compete is to have Zam on the ice, so that’s what we did.

The best-placed Hawks season ends 19-2 as there is no consolation due to COVID-19 protocols.

It was those same protocols that brought Hermantown into this unprecedented situation. News spread on Monday that a Virginia / Mountain Iron-Buhl player tested positive for COVID-19 and since the Hawks and Blue Devils had played in the Section 7A semi-finals on March 23, anyone who had more than a minute of ice time had to in that match quarantine.

Miles Smith (6) and Gryffon Funke (4) shoot the puck on target against Hermantown goalkeeper Ben Ryan (30) during the Class A quarter-final on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Clint Austin / [email protected])

That meant that players like Mr. were in their place.

Plante was able to play because he was injured in the game against the Blue Devils.

While the Hawks understudies put in a match effort, Hermantown held a 36-30 shot on target, the contrast in terms of chemistry and experience was stark.

The Hawks’ sales were plentiful, and Lamb skated unopposed for most of the night. Hawks goalkeeper Cole Thorsvik, the varsity backup all season, showed rustiness and was replaced by Ben Ryan mid-game.

Hermantown goalkeeper Ben Ryan (30) saves Dodge County in the Class A quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Clint Austin / [email protected])

Lamb didn’t take long to show his wares, hitting a puck that Thorsvik had deflected into the game at 5:55 for a 1-0 lead. While on the same squad, Lamb skated close to the goal and backhanded past Thorsvik’s stick side to make it 2-0.

Cooper Jacobsen snuck in a shot to Thorsvik’s short side at 4:08 pm to extend the margin to three goals.

Hermantown had allowed no more than one goal in his previous five games.

The Hawks opened the second period more aggressively, with Plante on the crossbar in the first few seconds.

But it was Lamb again who showed his dominance, skating around a defender and a wrist shot slipping through Thorsviks’ legs at 7:18 of the second.

Hermantown’s Zam Plante (27) shoots for Dodge County goalkeeper Isaac Dale (31) in the Class A quarterfinal on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Clint Austin / [email protected])

Hermantown died moments later during a power play when senior Cameron Pietrusa, another varsity player who was out injured and eligible to play, switched in the puck from his own rebound after Plantes gave an accurate pass to bring the deficit back to 4 -1.

It was then that Hermantown’s upstarts began to whine.

It was incredible what our kids just did, to just get punched 3-0 in the mouth and fight back to make it a hockey game, Andrews said. I know (Dodge County) was pushed because they were nervous on the couch in the third period.

We have guys who haven’t touched their equipment since they were shut down by COVID three weeks ago. Some boys have started (spring) sports, boys have been on vacation (Zach Pruse) flies back (from Florida) at 10:30 (Monday night) just to play with us and plays great. I couldn’t be more proud of our schedule with what we put on ice tonight in less than 24 hours after discovering we had COVID exposure.

Andrew Esterbrooks (20) of Hermantown will drive the puck against Brendon Wolesky (5) of Dodge County in the Class A quarterfinal on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Clint Austin / [email protected])

Plante and Pietrusa also assisted with Sam Swensons goal in the third period; Pietrusa was denied another goal by goalkeeper Isaac Dales feline reflexes; and Plante maneuvered around Dale to poke a target with 3:01 left.

But unfortunately, it wouldn’t be the Disney’s Zam and Cam Show.

Like Dodge Countys No. 7 proved with three third period goals knocking its own reaction out of midair, backhanding a no-glance shot of center ice into an empty net and tucking into a breakaway it wasn’t Silence of the Lamb either.

Dodge County 3-1-37

Hermantown 0-1-23

First Period 1. DC, Brody Lamb (Gavin Geisler, Matt Donovan), 5:55; 2. DC, Lamb (Donovan), 6:28; 3. DC, Cooper Jacobsen (Miles Smith, Gryffon Wolesky), 4:08 PM.

Second period 4. DC, Lamb (Donovan), 7:18; 5. H, Cameron Pietrusa (Zam Plante, Alex King), 8:49 (pp).

T.third period 6. DC, Lamb, 4:27; 7. H, Sam Swenson (Plante, Pietrusa), 6:55 (pp); 8. H, Plante (King, Swenson), 13:59; 9. DC, Lamb (Donovan, Charlie Blaisdell), 15:31 (en); 10. DC, Lamb (Easton Hammil), 4:00 PM.

Rescues Isaac Dale, DC, 33; Cole Thorsvik, H, 10; Ben Ryan, H, 13.