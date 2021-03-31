UCF-Auburn football bidding war continues with three star WR





The offers for the 2022 recruitment class are starting to flow and head coach Bryan Harsin and his coaching staff are working hard to get top athletes into the Auburn football program. Three-star-wide receiver CJ Smith took to Twitter today to announce his top ten programs, including Auburn and UCF. Born in Orlando, Florida, Smith closed his 2020 season with 23 catches for 261 yards and four touchdowns. He also recorded four runs for 34 yards. In addition to football, Smith also runs a job at Bishop Moore Catholic High School and has sparked the interest of recruiters with his ability to cover 100 yards in just 10.9 seconds. According to Yahoo News, its lightning-fast speed increases considerably when speaking to potential colleges, and while he knows there are aspects of his game he could improve on, he’s just glad some of his skills noticed him: “No sir, not at all,” Smith said when asked if constantly reporting his speed was bothersome. “But I definitely want to get better at cutting the line, and then reading the news broadcasts. I had gotten really good at it, but after my injuries I lost a little bit of knowledge that I can really get back. There are a few routes I can fix as well, but I’m pretty good with the others. “ Smith suffered an ACL tear in his sophomore year, but is back and ready to work harder than ever. The three-star project currently has more than 20 offers, but has now narrowed it down to just 10 programs. Of the 10, he has scheduled official visits to both the state of Arkansas and the state of Iowa in June. … ✍ I have to thank God, my parents, my coaches and teammates for this. It was not an easy decision. To every Coach who has offered me the opportunity to be a part of their program, THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart for believing in me.#AGTG pic.twitter.com/zpebms5TWz – ㄈ ㄅ (@ cjavonsmith1) March 30, 2021 Although the Tigers offered CJ Smith a spot on the roster for 2022 less than two weeks ago, Auburn Football is right up there with the Florida schools trying to keep the talented receiver in his home state of Florida, Florida State and UCF. Smith speaks a lot about relationships when it comes to recruiting, and wants to end up in a school he is a good fit for, as Harsin and co. can take the wide receiver to the plains for a visit we may capture another 2022.







