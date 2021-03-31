Indian skipper Manpreet Singh can’t wait to get back on the field after missing a trip across Europe





Singh believes that the upcoming trip to Argentina will be crucial for the young people to prove their mettle

The Indian hockey team have left for Buenos Aires, Argentina, to play two games against the Albicelestes in the FIH Pro League on April 11 and 12. This will be the second trip for Graham Reid’s men in 2021 after an undefeated Europe trip where they closed the horns Germany and Great Britain The South American trip also includes four consecutive exhibition games leading up to the two Pro League games. The trip is crucial for the team as it would provide invaluable competitive playing time against a good opponent. Manpreet Singh is ready to take action after missing the European trip and the captain is eager to lead his side against a tough opponent. “I am very excited to return to the team and look forward to the games against the Olympic champions Argentina,” said Singh. “Not playing competitive hockey for over a year has been a major setback, but this is something every team in the world has to deal with as a result of the pandemic. Although I missed the tour of Europe for personal reasons, I followed the matches closely. was very encouraging to see how the team performed against Germany and Great Britain. We look forward to another unbeaten tour. “ Manpreet Singh Reid has also named a few youngsters in the squad and the skipper thinks it will be a test of acid for them if they want a seat on the flight to Tokyo. “Quite a few young people have been selected in the squad for this tour and I think this will be a great opportunity for them to show their mettle against a top quality team. Every chance we get in these challenging times is like a blessing and we have to make the best of it, ”he said. Singh has contracted Covid-19 and after successfully recovering from it, he is ready to fire on all cylinders. “It has been a tough year for all of us. Personally, I think overcoming Covid last year was more of a mental battle than anything else. I haven’t had hockey for nearly six weeks, but I was lucky enough to receive the best. care, thanks to the efforts of Hockey India and SAI Over the past few months I have been working hard to get back to my previous form. “This tour will be a great opportunity not only for the team to assess our performance, but also for me personally to understand the areas I need to improve individually,” he concluded.

