FilGoal | News | table tennis





The official Al-Ahly website announced the suspension of the duo here Joudeh and Maryam Al-Hudhaibi, the club’s two table tennis players, for publishing data on social media “in an inappropriate manner,” the club said. . . Hana Judeh had published a statement on his official page calling on Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic, Ashraf Sobhi, Minister of Sports and the Olympic Committee, to participate in the Tokyo Olympics. An urgent appeal to His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Ashraf Subhi, Minister of Youth and Sports, Engineer … Posted by Hana Goda On Monday, March 29, 2021 Maryam Al-Hudhaibi responded with another statement calling on her to participate in the Tokyo Olympics due to her participation in the African Games that qualified for the Olympiad with her colleagues, which she did not participate in here in quality because she did not ranked internationally on the level of women. An appeal to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic, Mr. Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Youth Sports, and Eng. Hisham Hatab, President … Posted by Mariam Elhudaiby On Monday, March 29, 2021 According to the official Al-Ahly website: Raouf Abdel Qader, director of sports activities at Al-Ahly club, decided to quit Hana Joudeh and Maryam Al-Hudhaibi, the club’s table tennis players. “It has also been decided to refer the duo to the investigation tomorrow, Wednesday, for their inappropriate conversation on social media, which is inconsistent with the club’s policies and principles.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos