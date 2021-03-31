The last dance of the Packers? Their 2022 salary cap says it’s possible – Green Bay Packers Blog

GREEN BAY, Delete. – If you thought the Green Bay Packers faced a challenge with the salary cap this year, wait until you see what they face in 2022.

Combine that with the fact that the Packers haven’t made any changes to Aaron Rodgers’ contract, and the 2021 season could line up as their last, best shot at another Super Bowl run before handing things over to Jordan Love or any quarterback. will succeed Rodgers.

Recall that the Packers had to revise the contracts of Adrian Amos, David Bakhtiari, Mason Crosby, Preston Smith, Za’Darius Smith, and Billy Turner to be able to re-sign Aaron Jones, Kevin King, and Marcedes Lewis without a single unrestricted free agent from another team (and no, street-free cop long-snapper Joe Fortunato doesn’t count).

Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith add up for a combined $ 47.88 million against Packers’ salary cap in 2022. Quinn Harris / Getty Images

The Packers, as it stands, have returned 20 of their 22 favorite starters from last season’s 13-3 NFC Championship Game team for what feels like one more try with this group.

That could be what CEO Brian Gutekunst meant when he made this statement shortly before the Packers started restructuring deals to fall below the salary cap last month:

“We’re going to do that quite a bit this year, spend money to give us the best chance of winning in ’21,” said Gutekunst. “There are many options for doing it, but at the same time we have a very good football team. I think the core of our football team will be very strong in the coming years, and we want to give ourselves every chance to compete for championships within that time. “

All but Preston Smith were simple restructuring, which meant pushing money into future salary limit years. Preston Smith was the only one to get a pay cut in 2021.

The top eight players under contract for next season have a combined salary cap of $ 161.14 million for 2022. If the salary cap jumps from $ 182.5 million this season to, say, $ 200 million next season, that would still mean the Packers more than 80% of their limit in those eight players.

If the cap were to rise to, say, $ 220 million because of the new TV money coming in (though some think that won’t come into play until 2023), those eight players would still count for 73.2% of the 2022 limit.

Currently, this season’s top eight Packers players account for $ 109.13 million in cap space, or 59.8% of the 2021 limit, not counting the carry-over space from the previous season.

The Packers already have $ 204.192 million in committed cap space for 2022, and that’s without All-Pros Davante Adams and Jaire Alexander. Adams is entering the final year of his contract and there is no chance the Packers will let him go. Alexander could be back on the fifth-year option that the Packers must exercise on May 3. The option on Alexander will cost the Packers nearly $ 13.3 million by 2022.

Whatever the cap number for 2022, the Packers cannot operate with so little space left for the rest of the roster.

Za’Darius Smith’s restructuring set him up for an extension for next season if he continues to perform at the same level, and the Packers could switch from Preston Smith and save $ 12,225 million in cap space if he continues his decline in 2021.

“Every year is different,” said Gutekunst. ‘There is so much you cannot predict. There are so many variables that I think you should try to build a solid, robust, versatile football team that can handle any challenge. “

Still, it all begs the question: why didn’t they touch Rodgers’ contract? Packers president Mark Murphy wouldn’t say Monday.

Given their cap situation, how can the Packers keep both Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari in 2020? Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

This would essentially force them to commit to him after 2021. They might want to see how Love fares in a full training camp and in pre-season games this summer, assuming there are any, before making a decision on Rodgers’ deal. They didn’t convert his $ 6.8 million roster bonus into a signing bonus when they got the chance in March. That would have given them $ 4.5 million in additional cap space for this season, as well as increased his cap count for next year.

They were still able to convert a portion of his base salary of $ 14.7 million for this season into a signing bonus, putting his maximum rate for 2022 in the $ 45 million range.

As the contract now runs, the Packers would gain between $ 22 million and $ 25 million in cap space for 2022 if they switched from Rodgers after this season.

It’s also possible that Rodgers wants to go the Tom Brady route and try to win a Super Bowl elsewhere before retiring.

“You’re talking about the guy who’s going to win the league’s MVP,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur shortly before Rodgers won the third MVP of his career. ‘We are not in this position without him. I couldn’t be happier with just his performance, but also with how he led our soccer team, all the little things he does in that locker room to make sure everyone is locked in, focused and ready to go. Absolutely, he will be here for a long time. I know I’ve said that before, but for a long time. “