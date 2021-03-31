Finally Fowler football breaks into a new field (photos, video)





Syracuse, NY – Before Fowler lineman Jaheim Bowers was a footballer on Tuesday, he was a fan first. Bowers paused before kickoff against a visit to Hannibal and gazed around the school’s new stadium. I was sitting on the couch to take a moment to realize that this is really happening, Bowers said Tuesday night. I just said I would give it my all every day. All Falcons did as the team defeated Hannibal 18-2. The result was special, but the day had a meaning that bubbled up for years and could linger for a generation or two. Tuesday were the first boys ‘soccer and football games to be played at Fowlers’ new $ 20 million complex. The soccer team last played a home game in 2009, before the fields were torn to allow Onondaga County to work on a sewage project. Since then, the Falcons have played home games on the fields of other schools in Syracuse. The plan to build a new athletics complex at Fowler was delayed due to financial problems. Finally, in September, enough work had been done on the project – which also includes a new court and tennis courts – to get the 2020 football season on track. Then Covid struck, and the Falcons had to wait until now to finally break into the fresh turf. We were hyped. It was like an opening day. We were all very energetic, said Fowler, walking back to Lamond Boyd. There are really no words, said Syracuse City School District athletic director April Wertheim. You sometimes suffocate when you see the children in their own field. 20 Fowler soccer team will play their first game at Falcon Field While it will be a while before the Falcons can play in front of full bleachers, a handful of alumni showed up on Tuesday to check out the new facility. There were many alumni who haven’t been to a Fowler home game since, Falcons coach John Natoli said. It’s a great feeling to keep people coming back. Those kids wanted to come and see what Fowler’s home field would be. There may be more ex-players around in the fall. Tuesday’s event was preceded by a ribbon cutting, but Wertheim said a bigger grand opening will be planned early next season, when larger crowds are expected to be allowed through the gates. A piece of history will be on display for anyone interested. After Tuesday’s game, all Fowler players signed a football that will be placed in a school display case to commemorate the unveiling. They get to see all the people who took home the opening night of the win, Boyd said. I will remember the first time we got there and did our thing. Contact Lindsay Kramer at any time: E-mail | Twitter MORE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS COVERAGE HS rally: Milkai Combs, DAngelo Withers lead ESM football past RFA, 32-29 Section III girls ice hockey 2021 all-league team SCAC Boys Basketball is releasing its 2021 league all-stars Section III boys ice hockey 2021 league all-stars announced







