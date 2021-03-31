Tennis: Women go to the top five, men split in Michigan





Northwestern women’s and men’s tennis was dominant in the conference game, with 7-1 and 7-4, with the Wildcat women making noise nationally. Women’s Tennis rose to No. 4 this week after completing a four-game road trip over the weekend, including beating No. 48 Wisconsin. The Cats played two 4-0 games against Purdue and Indiana and also defeated Minnesota 4-3. Currently, two singles players and a duo are in the top 100. The doubles of graduate student Julie Byrne and junior Hannah McColgan are in 54th place, while junior Clarissa Hand is in 65th place in singles and freshman Maria Shusharina in 89th place. With an overall record of 16-2, the women’s team is currently winning six games. The last three games of the regular season are on April 9 in Indiana, April 11 against Michigan at home and away in Illinois. They are ready for a deep postseason run and have dominated the conference so far, but did not fall to Michigan 4-2 until March 7. Northwestern men’s tennis currently ranks 47th in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) latest standings. They recorded a strong 7-0 victory against Michigan State on Friday, winning all games. They fell 4-3 against Michigan just two days later, but have five games left of the regular season. The Cats are scheduled for a weekend game against Minnesota and Wisconsin at home, two more away games in Nebraska and Iowa, and then return home for senior night against Illinois.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos