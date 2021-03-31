Hill-Murray’s Boy Hockey Was A ‘Very Good’ Team That Didn’t Get The End It Deserved: Twin Cities

Hill-Murray’s boy hockey players should have been on the ice practicing on Tuesday in preparation for the state tournament they deserved.

Instead, they were scattered around the facility, waiting, hoping they would get a chance to don their equipment and get together.

The Pioneers had not skated since Saturday after being notified that a player from White Bear Lake, the team that defeated the Pioneers in the Class 2A, Section 4 final on March 24, tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Those who played in that game were considered close contacts, an idea the school disputed after watching the game’s movie and how often, if not often, Hill-Murray players were around the infected skater.

The school worked closely with the staff of the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota State High School League. Members of the team have filed a lawsuit against the MSHSL to file a court order allowing the team to play against Wayzata in the quarter-finals of the Class 2A state tournament on Wednesday, a day before the players would have been approved by the MDH.

Perhaps the MSHSL would accept Wayzata on the offer to play the quarter-finals on Thursday.

When the game was Wednesday, longtime Pioneers coach Bill Lechner was drawing up a plan. His players couldn’t skate on Sunday or Monday and probably wouldn’t be allowed to practice on Tuesday either.

Regardless of. They were scheduled to play at 11 on Wednesday. They could pick up a 7:30 am workout, go home, take a short nap, and then go to St. Paul. Not ideal, but it could work.

But from Tuesday afternoon onwards, everyone just waited, hoping for some positive news.

The tricky part was just trying to make something up, Lechner said. I said, You guys, I should be the head trainer, I should be adults and have all the answers, but it was also just people trying to figure it all out. I need some help here. I am happy to tell you that I can give you the correct speech.

There is no right speech for those moments. So instead, Lechner just talked and tried to get his players to laugh, look up, and communicate a little bit.

Later in the afternoon, the coaches told the team that things weren’t looking good. A judge canceled the order just before 5 pm

Then, around 7:00 PM, the coaches said to their players, You have to go home.

Hill-Murrays season was over. But the players did not want to leave. Usually the end of the season conveys a sense of finality, either an unforgettable celebration or a crushing defeat. This was somehow worse than the last. The coach described the feeling as a kick in the abdomen.

Kids wanted to go to the equipment room, put on their sweaters and just sit there, Lechner said. It sounds kind of corny and juicy, but these guys, for the work and the effort they put into it, it’s like, this is wrong.

The Hill-Murrays players felt fine. They haven’t done anything wrong. Quite the contrary, Lechner said. They were diligent wearing masks, following protocols, all they had to do outside of the ice.

The same was true before. The Pioneers were really good.

Lechner always tries his best to take a humble approach, but he couldn’t help but acknowledge the capabilities of this group. The defending state champions returned two-thirds of the roster from last year’s title team. And returnees, Lechner said, came back better.

The new guys fell right in line. Lechner said he had legitimately no issues with the team this season, a rarity in high school sports.

Every kid said, I’m going to work hard for a role, and whatever role you give me, we believe in you, he said. Part of it is being successful, so they trust us. They see that it works. Every kid said, “Great, I’ll be the best fourth-line winger, or the best defender, or the hardest-working back-keeper.

Combine that with the Pioneers stock of talent, and theres a reason why state tournament coaches seeded Hill-Murray second in a stacked field. The Pioneers entered the state tournament with a winning streak of 13 games, three of which came over the state tournaments in Moorhead, St. Thomas Academy and Wayzata.

We were really good, said Lechner. I believe we had enough talent to repeat, and that’s respectful of the whole field.

Nobody would argue. There have been years when some teams are capable of sliding through a hot goalkeeper or a lucky jump. If it did, this week’s result might have been easier for Hill-Murray. But it wasn’t.

MORE: Hill-Murray boys’ hockey team blocked by high school judge

If there’s a positive for Hill-Murray, it’s that the Pioneers will likely come back. They will bring back a lot of talent next season. Junior goalkeeper Nick Erickson is a star in the net.

But that doesn’t do much for players right now, especially the seniors. Defenders Joe Palodichuk and Matthew Fleischhacker have been with the program for years. They are probably the best defensive pairs of the states, working so smoothly with each other.

Palodichuk is committed to Wisconsin. Fleischhacker is committed to Minnesota State Mankato, for baseball, although Lechner feels the Badgers hockey team should call Fleischhacker in an effort to keep the duo together. The coach would have liked Fleischhacker to take it one more time in a televised game against the American top players, just to see who might have noticed.

Lechner said hell must miss the seniors terribly. They’ve done so much for Hill-Murray hockey.

Relationships will continue to grow. Keep in touch with the guys as they go to college, and hopefully, as they get older, coach and ex players will spend some time together on the golf course or stop by the rink. People move on. That’s life.

But usually that part comes after a more fitting finish.

Lechner suggested that the team get back together on the ice this week, pick out teams and have a fun, competitive scrimmage.

The players deserve the chance to have one last skate together, even if it’s not where it should have been.

Trying to finish well, Lechner said, because (Tuesday) was wrong. (Tuesday) was not a good nut.