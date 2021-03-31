Pros and Cons of QB Zach Wilson’s Potential Match with New York Jets – New York Jets Blog

FLORHAM PARK, NJ – If it doesn’t work out at first …

… Keep drafting quarterbacks until you find another Joe Namath.

The New York Jets, who have drafted 12 quarterbacks since 2000 (tied with the Denver Broncos for an NFL high) and a total of 22 since Namath left town 45 years ago, are poised to do it again in the NFL. draft of 2021 on April 29. The likely choice is BYUs Zach Wilson, whose meteoric rise has entranced Jets general manager Joe Douglas and the rest of the league.

A year ago, Wilson emerged from a disappointing second season that resulted in him having to win a three-way competition for the 2020 runway. Thirty-three touchdown passes and three interceptions later, he is the odds of the favorite to be chosen as No. 2 overall. To call this a huge decision for the Jets would be like saying Namath liked wearing fur coats.

Now that pro days for the best quarterbacks are over, the team’s squad can rethink this franchise-changing decision. Here’s a closer look at Wilson, examining the positives and negatives:

Poor talent: Wow

Wilson scores well in all passing statistics, but sometimes numbers don’t tell the whole story. Sometimes you just have to be there, watch him throw himself to appreciate what his right arm can do. ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller attended Wilson’s Pro Day in Provo, Utah last Friday, and what struck him was the “effortlessness” with which Wilson pitched football.

ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini and ESPN design analyst Matt Miller discuss Zach Wilson’s pro day and the team’s QB decision. Listen

“The ball just jumps out of his hand,” Miller said on ESPN’s “Flight Deck” podcast. He doesn’t growl and growl. You don’t hear that oomph you get from a lot of quarterbacks. It’s easy for him to throw the ball that hard. I think that’s really exciting because he’s young; he is still going to fill in. He’ll get stronger, so the ability to throw at that much speed and distance – and the fact that he doesn’t have to dial in much for that – that’s impressive. “

While training for scouts, Wilson made a ridiculous, unbalanced throw that traveled 50 yards in the air. He rolled to the left hashmark and in one motion threw a perfectly thrown pass towards the opposite hash. You cannot learn that. That could explain why he completed 62% on throws from more than 20 air yards last season, the highest of any FBS quarterback since the stat was followed in 2011.

Soft Schedule: Cannot be ignored

BYU is an independent football school that had to juggle its roster due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, Wilson put together “one great season – one great season against cupcakes,” said ESPN design analyst Mel Kiper Jr. “I said all year round, the sugar level has to go through the roof because he plays so many cupcakes.”

Wilson had no opponents from Power 5 and two ranked teams in 2020, Boise State (21) and Coastal Carolina (14). When talent evaluators study quarterbacks, they like to see how they stack up against elite talent – that is, a cornerback with an NFL-level closing speed. Wilson had to deal with three defenders who were in the top 200 of ESPN prospects, and none of them are considered first- or second-round talents. Some BYU games looked like 7-by-7 passing drills, with Wilson routinely plucking out matched defenses into vanilla coverings.

In his career, Wilson went 3-4 with nine touchdown passes and five interceptions against Power-5 and ranked opponents. In his other starts, he was 16-5, with a 46-10 touchdown / interception ratio.

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, widely projected as the No. 2 overall pick in next month’s NFL draft, delivered an impressive pro day last Friday. Rick Bowmer / AP photo

Intangible Assets: Better than Advertised

The recent uproar over Wilson’s captaincy – he was named by the coach, not voted by teammates – drew attention to his leadership qualities. Is this a real Bo Callahan, the fictional quarterback in the movie “Draft Day,” whose teammates didn’t show up for his birthday party?

Those close to the situation think it is being exaggerated, noting that Wilson was in the middle of a quarterback competition when the team voted for his captains. He was named to the leadership council before being bumped into the captain at the start of last season, replacing an injured teammate.

Mock checkers: Goalkeeper »| McShay »

Rankings: Goalkeeper »| McShay »

• 13 QB’s in the classroom, five important statistics »

• Kiper’s March Mail Bag: 15 questions »

Full ranking » Pick order “ More “

“He loves football, he is committed to football and he works hard in football,” said ex-NFL player and former ESPN analyst Merrill Hoge, whose son, Beau, went to BYU and lived with Wilson for two years. . ‘People have said he’s arrogant. I could see how he could appear arrogant, but it’s never disrespectful. He is confident. I want a man with a small attitude who will lead my group. ‘

Hoge studied Wilson’s high school tape and first met him as a freshman at BYU. His first thought when he saw him throw, “Holy cow, I can’t believe this kid was not recruited anymore.”

Wilson was not a five-star recruit; he came the hard way. Despite a comfortable upbringing – his uncle is a founder of JetBlue Airlines – he showed the ability to overcome adversity. He underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder before the 2019 season, had to undergo surgery mid-year to repair a broken right hand, and fought to keep his job.

“What sets me apart is simply my passion for the game,” said Wilson after his pro day. “I really put a lot of time into what I do. All these years I really devoted my life to football. It’s crazy. People ask me what I do outside of football, and football is really my life. It’s all I’m going through. . “

You need dedication and mental toughness to survive in the NFL, especially in New York.

The Link Gene: Does He Have It?

When summoned by the Jets, Wilson finds himself in a market that worships athletes who deliver in a short period of time – Eli Manning, Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, et al. Wilson has not fared well in this area.

In 2019, his fourth-quarter struggles were pronounced: six interceptions and no touchdown passes, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He made crucial mistakes in the fourth quarter in four defeats, including a great 1:09 interception against Toledo that triggered the touchdown. (To be fair, he also designed wins from behind against Tennessee and USC.)

In 2018, he had a late interception and lost to Northern Illinois and Boise State respectively. That was his freshman season, so he’s entitled to some slack. In 2020, BYU was tested in just one game, a five-point loss against Coastal Carolina.

The best quarterbacks have an innate ability to thrive in pressure situations. Wilson’s 2019 tape leaves a lot to be desired, but “it’s gotten a lot more accurate than his underclassman movie,” said former NFL coach June Jones, who has studied the best prospects. “He threw the ball very well [in 2020]

Sustainability: focus on the shoulder

The labrum in Wilson’s right shoulder was repaired during the low season of 2019. At the time, Wilson said it had been bugging him since high school. One theory is that it was the result of overthrow. Not being very recruited, Wilson felt compelled to accept as many auditions as possible. He said the shoulder is fine. The league’s medical scrutiny (April 8-10 in Indianapolis) will be critical.

He’s also slightly undersized at 1.85 yards, 214 pounds, which may affect some professional teams.

Play 1:10 Mike Tannenbaum explains why Zach Wilson is the better choice as a quarterback for the Jets than Sam Darnold.

Can he handle New York?

Wilson grew up in Draper, Utah (population 45,000) and played college ball in a small market, so it’s hard to predict how he will respond to the melting pot of a big city. The pressure will be enormous, especially if he has to play immediately. He would be the franchise’s best-drafted quarterback since Namath (1965), one spot ahead Sam Darnold (No. 3 overall in 2018), which went from Golden Boy to (On ​​the) Bubble Boy. The Jets fan base, desperate for a franchise quarterback, is notoriously impatient.

They should draft a quarterback. I’m not ready to say that Zach Wilson is that guy, ”Miller said. “A lot of it goes back to ‘OK, do we feel like he can handle it in that market?’ Because there’s no one to take care of you. You’re not behind Alex Smith like Patrick Mahomes did. You’re not behind Ryan Fitzpatrick. You’re the man when you were generally called number 2, and there’s a lot of pressure that goes with that That’s the thing to find out now. “

Hoge, who has spent a lot of time with Wilson, believes he can thrive in New York. The only concern, he said, is unrealistic expectations.

“The most dangerous word in the design is ‘expectations,'” Hoge said. Everyone compares him to Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. People will expect Patrick Mahomes results. [The Jets] are not built like Kansas City. That is the only danger. “