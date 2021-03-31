Cricket Health launch platform targeting Medicare Advantage plans





Newbie renal care provider Cricket Health launches a new program targeting Medicare Advantage plans. The program is designed to help MA plans help manage the care of patients with end-stage kidney disease, who are now eligible to participate in such plans instead of staying in traditional Medicare. The value-based offering adapts and individualizes care for patients with these conditions. Cricket Health initially launched the program for 4,500 Texans with kidney disease, bringing the total number of commercial and MA plan members using its services to 10,000, according to a Announcement Initial results suggest engagement is high, Cricket said, with members interacting with clinicians an average of 10 times a month or once every two to three days. RELATED: Why Medicare Advantage Plans Should Be Prepared to Adapt to the Needs of ESRD Patients I think Medicare Advantage plans in particular are re-examining this patient population, Robert Sepucha, CEO of CricketHealth, told Fierce Healthcare. MA plans across the country are realizing we need to go upstream. “ According to the announcement, MA plans can use Cricket’s analysis platform to identify members at high risk for kidney disease. Identified patients are then assigned a care team consisting of a nurse, pharmacist, social worker, dietitian, and a trained patient peer mentor. Sepucha said peer coaching has proven to be the central part of the platform, and patients who consult each other about their kidney care are generally more involved in the process. Members can contact the health care team by phone or virtual, Cricket said, with the goal of slowing the progression of their disease and supporting them in accessing needed services. Home visits are also offered to patients at the highest risk, Sepucha said. The system was built to reduce referrals, boost home dialysis use and reduce unnecessary care, Cricket said. Cricket’s care teams will work with a member’s existing primary care provider, nephrologist and other network doctors, the company said. “In essence, we think the kidney care is broken,” Sepucha said. “What we want to do is go upstream, identify patients early and involve them in their care.”

